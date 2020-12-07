Dave Burrows

Volkswagen is famed for the iconic Beetle and is the 3rd biggest car manufacturer in the world. Uswitch can help compare car insurance for your Volkswagen.Learn more
The Ford Fiesta has many fans and was one of Europe's most popular cars for 30 years. Compare and find cheap car insurance for your Ford Fiesta with UswitchLearn more
Insuring a Ford Mondeo? Read about the car in our guide, then find a car insurance quote for your Ford Mondeo with Uswitch. Compare quotes online today!Learn more
Proudly displaying the three-point star logo, Mercedes cars symbolise style and quality. Uswitch can help you get cheap car insurance for your Mercedes.Learn more
Find car insurance for your Volkswagen Touran with Uswitch. The Volkswagen Touran launched in 2003 and is a mid sized people carrier based on the VW Golf.Learn more
Released in 1974 the Volkswagen Golf has become one of the world's bestselling cars. Find a cheap car insurance quote for your Volkswagen Golf on Uswitch.Learn more
A high thrills sports car with a convertible hardtop, the Mercedes SLK combines performance and luxury. Get car insurance for your Mercedes SLK with UswitchLearn more
In 2007, the Ford S-Max was voted the European Car of the Year and makes the ideal vehicle for large family holidays. Get a car insurance quote with UswitchLearn more
Ford is the UK's top-selling car manufacturer, with a range of bestselling models. Uswitch can help you get a cheap car insurance quote for your Ford.Learn more
The Ford Galaxy is a large 7-seat family multi-purpose vehicle launched in 1995. Find the best car insurance deal for your Ford Galaxy with Uswitch.Learn more
Get an insurance quote on your Volkswagen Passat with Uswitch. The Volkswagen Passat has been one of Volkswagen's bestselling family cars since 1973.Learn more
Car tax is calculated based on the age, engine size and car emissions. Find out how your tax is calculated and how different tax bands affect your road tax.Learn more