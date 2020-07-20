Shujath Hussain

Shujath is a British Indian who has travelled across, lived and worked in 4 different countries. His international experience has given him the opportunity to learn about global markets, explore new countries, learn about different cultures and meet people from all over the world.
He has previously managed Uswitch's Personal Finance content, including credit cards, mortgage, loans and current accounts as well as optimising pages for search engines and managing a network of freelance writers.
His personal interest include Photography of Historical Monuments, Cricket, Billiards and Islamic Art.
