Boiler & heating cover

|Excess
|Callouts
|Cost
|
Boiler and Controls Breakdown Cover
|
Boiler and Controls Breakdown Cover
|
£99per callout
|
Unlimitedcallouts
|
£2.50per month
|
SSE Boiler Breakdown Cover
|
SSE Boiler Breakdown Cover
|
£90per callout
|
Unlimitedcallouts
|
£4.95per month
|
Boiler & Service Care
|
Boiler & Service Care
ExtrasFirst 3 months half price - Included in price
|
£99per callout
|
Unlimitedcallouts
|
£9.19per month
|
ExtrasFirst 3 months half price - Included in price
|
BoilerCare Gold
|
BoilerCare Gold
ExtrasWinter Offer: £30 off for the first year – Included in price
|
£0per callout
|
Unlimitedcallouts
|
£13.25per month
|
ExtrasWinter Offer: £30 off for the first year – Included in price
|
SSE Boiler Cover 50
|
SSE Boiler Cover 50
|
£50per callout
|
Unlimitedcallouts
|
£13.45per month
|
HomeCare One
|
HomeCare One
|
£60per callout
|
Unlimitedcallouts
|
£14.00per month
|
Boiler and Service Care
|
Boiler and Service Care
ExtrasFirst 6 months half price - Included in price
|
£0per callout
|
Unlimitedcallouts
|
£14.17per month
|
ExtrasFirst 6 months half price - Included in price
|
SSE Boiler Cover
|
SSE Boiler Cover
|
£0per callout
|
Unlimitedcallouts
|
£20.45per month
