Boiler & heating cover

Boiler and central heating cover could protect you from unexpected bills and ensure you never go too long without hot water and heating — especially in the coldest months. Uswitch offers a range of providers with differing levels of cover so you can find the right boiler cover option for your home.
Which level of boiler cover do I need?
Boiler and Controls Breakdown Cover

  • Repairs to your gas boiler and controls
  • Parts and labour included [1]
  • Unlimited call outs every year [2]
  • Online engineer booking
  • The choice of an optional excess
£99
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
£2.50
per month

SSE Boiler Breakdown Cover

  • Cover for your boiler and heating controls
  • 24/7 emergency helpline
  • Fully qualified Gas Safe registered engineers
£90
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
£4.95
per month

Boiler & Service Care

  • £9.19 average monthly cost (First 3 months £5.25/month. Remaining 9 months £10.50/month)
  • This is a service agreement not an insurance policy, and is not regulated by the FCA
  • Annual service to help maintain your boiler
  • Ongoing maintenance hints and tips to keep the boiler in good working order
  • 24/7 UK based helpline for remote support
  • A replacement boiler worth up to £750 if required (installation and delivery costs not included)
Extras
First 3 months half price - Included in price
£99
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
£9.19
per month
Extras
First 3 months half price - Included in price

BoilerCare Gold

  • Looks after your boiler and controls
  • This is a service agreement, not an insurance policy and is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
  • An annual service to help maintain your heating equipment
  • Exclusive access to our maintenance portal. Hints and tips to keep your boiler running smoothly for longer
  • A replacement boiler worth up to £750 if required (installation costs not included)
  • Repairs by Gas Safe engineers if your equipment stops working or fails the annual service
Extras
Winter Offer: £30 off for the first year – Included in price
£0
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
£13.25
per month
Extras
Winter Offer: £30 off for the first year – Included in price

SSE Boiler Cover 50

  • Parts, labour and unlimited call-outs
  • Cover for your boiler and heating controls
  • 24/7 emergency helpline
  • Fully qualified Gas Safe registered engineers
  • Boiler Service worth £90 included every year with your cover
£50
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
£13.45
per month

HomeCare One

  • Repairs to your gas boiler and controls
  • Parts and labour included [1]
  • Unlimited call outs every year [2]
  • Online engineer booking
  • The choice of an optional excess
  • Prices may vary depending on your postcode
£60
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
£14.00
per month

Boiler and Service Care

  • £14.17 average monthly cost (First 6 months £9.45/month. Remaining 6 months £18.90/month)
  • This is a service agreement not an insurance policy, and is not regulated by the FCA
  • Annual service to help maintain your boiler
  • Ongoing maintenance hints and tips to keep the boiler in good working order
  • 24/7 UK based helpline for remote support
  • A replacement boiler worth up to £750 if required (Installation cost not included)
Extras
First 6 months half price - Included in price
£0
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
£14.17
per month
Extras
First 6 months half price - Included in price

SSE Boiler Cover

  • Parts, labour and unlimited call-outs
  • Cover for your boiler and heating controls
  • 24/7 emergency helpline
  • Fully qualified Gas Safe registered engineers
  • Boiler Service worth £90 included every year with your cover
£0
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
£20.45
per month

Boiler & heating cover articles and advice

Central heating cover

Your complete guide to what central heating cover is, why you might need it and how it can help protect your home over the winter.

Comparing boiler cover: step by step

What is boiler cover? What different types are their and what do they provide? Our guide has all the answers.

Boiler maintenance: your Uswitch guide

Essential information about boiler maintenance and how to avoid the risks of a faulty boiler.

New boilers

Think it's time for a new boiler? Compare new boilers and find the best deal for you.

Central heating systems

Everything you need to know information about central heating systems.

What's the cost of a new boiler?

Find out how much a new boiler will cost you and how much it will save you.
Each policy has its own specific terms and conditions, exclusions, and excesses, however there are generally three levels of cover:

Boiler Cover

  • Covers your boiler and its controls.
  • 24/7 call centre so you can immediately arrange a call-out for a boiler breakdown.
  • Optional annual service and maintenance check

Boiler & central heating cover

  • All the benefits of boiler cover.
  • Covers radiators, pumps and flue.

Boiler, central heating, plumbing & wiring cover

  • All the benefits of boiler and central heating cover
  • Choose whether you would like your plumbing and drains, electrical wiring or both included.