Boiler & heating cover

First 3 months half price - Included in price

First 3 months half price - Included in price

BoilerCare Gold

BoilerCare Gold Looks after your boiler and controls

This is a service agreement, not an insurance policy and is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

An annual service to help maintain your heating equipment

Exclusive access to our maintenance portal. Hints and tips to keep your boiler running smoothly for longer

A replacement boiler worth up to £750 if required (installation costs not included)

Repairs by Gas Safe engineers if your equipment stops working or fails the annual service Extras Winter Offer: £30 off for the first year – Included in price Winter Offer: £30 off for the first year – Included in price

£0 per callout

Unlimited callouts

£13.25 per month Plan details