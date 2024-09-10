Your cookie preferences

British Gas HomeCare Classic

From £25.00

per month

£60.00

per callout

Unlimited

callouts

50% off for 6 months - ends 29th October


What's covered?

Includes

  • Get HomeCare Classic (£60 excess) from £12.50 a month for 6 months then £25.00 a month

  • Gas boiler and controls

  • Central heating system

  • Annual boiler service

  • Parts and labour

  • Online engineer booking

Excludes

  • Showers and their parts

  • Shared drains

  • Removing sludge or limescale

Terms & Conditions

Conditions and exclusions apply, prices may vary dependent on the postcode of your property. You can choose different types of protection for your boiler, central heating, electrics & plumbing. Your cover will include parts and labour [1] and unlimited call-outs [2].

[1] Conditions apply; please see full terms & conditions below.

[2] Your call out history is taken into account at renewal

[3] This offer is available to homeowners who don’t currently have HomeCare or have held a HomeCare product no more than once in the past three months. Landlords can cover a maximum of 9 properties. The discount is applied to the first year’s cost of HomeCare with £0 ad £60 excess. It will renew at standard pricing according to your renewal preference. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other offers. Offer ends 10.09.2024

There is a 14-day exclusion period at the start of your cover.

Your annual boiler services may be more than 12 months apart.

British Gas is a trading name of British Gas Services Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England and Wales (No. 03141243). Registered office: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire SL4 5GD. britishgas.co.uk.

Full Terms & Conditions can be read here.