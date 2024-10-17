OVO Complete (£0 excess)
From £16.00
per month
£0
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
First 6 months free- included in price
What's covered?
Includes
First 6 months free - the discount is included in the average monthly price displayed. Pay from £0 a month in the first 6 months and from £32.00 a month for the remaining 6 months. Offer ends 17/10/2024
Boiler and central heating repairs
Plumbing and Electric
Annual boiler service provided under a separate service agreements
Cover for your gas and watersupply pipes
Blocked or leaking internal and external drains
Boiler replacement up to the value of £2500 (T+Cs apply)
Taps and toilets (Payable excess of £50 still applies for repairs on taps and toilets if you have selected cover without excess)
Priority emergency helpline available 24/7, 365 days a year to our UK call centres with a nationwide network of engineers
Excludes
Claims in the first 30 days
Pre-existing faults
Accidental damage
Damage caused by sludge, corrosion, scaling or debris
Any boiler claim over £300 in the first 3 months
Faults caused by the failure of gas, water or electrical supply services
Steel or iron pipes linked to the central heating systems
Repair or replacement of the boiler in the first 6 months of the policy start date, or if the boiler is 10 years old or over at initial policy start or renewal date.
Electrical faults that require a complete system rewire
Shared drains
Water supply pipes outside the boundary of your home
Fresh water supply pipes beneath or inside any building or outbuilding
Terms & Conditions
12 months contract. No claims can be made in the first 30 days. New customers only, and not available for existing CORGI HomePlan and OVO Energy boiler cover customers. To be eligible for this offer you must meet the boiler cover eligibility criteria set out during sign up. Cancellation fees apply. Offer expires 17/10/2024.
For boilers aged 7 years and over no additional charge during the free period, and then £2 per month extra for the remaining months.
Terms, conditions, eligibility criteria, exclusions and cancellation charges apply. Full terms and conditions here.
OVO Energy is a trading name of CORGI HomePlan Ltd, a firm authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 824122 to carry on insurance distribution.
CORGI HomePlan Ltd is registered in Scotland (Company No. SC358475). Registered Office: Cadworks, 41 West Campbell Street, Glasgow, G2 6SE.
The insurance policy is underwritten by OVO Insurance Services Ltd, a firm authorised and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission under reference number 2570126. OVO Insurance Services Ltd is registered in the Bailiwick of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 (Company No. 67013). Registered office: PO Box 155, Mill Court, La Charroterie, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4ET.
CORGI HomePlan Ltd and OVO Insurance Services Ltd are part of OVO Group Ltd.