OVO Starter (£0 excess)

From £12.00

per month

£0

per callout

Unlimited

callouts

First 6 months free- included in price

What's covered?

Includes

  • First 6 months free - the discount is included in the average monthly price displayed. Pay from £0 a month in the first 6 months and from £24.00 a month for the remaining 6 months. Offer ends 17/10/2024


  • Boiler and central heating repairs

  • Plumbing and Electric

  • Annual boiler service provided under a separate service agreements

Excludes

  • Claims in the first 30 days

  • Pre-existing faults

  • Accidental damage

  • Damage caused by sludge, corrosion, scaling or debris

  • Any boiler claim over £300 in the first 3 months

  • Faults caused by the failure of gas, water or electrical supply services

  • Steel or iron pipes linked to the central heating systems

  • Repair or replacement of the boiler if it is beyond economical repair, or spare parts are no longer available.

  • Electrical faults that require a complete system rewire

Terms & Conditions

12 months contract. No claims can be made in the first 30 days. New customers only, and not available for existing CORGI HomePlan and OVO Energy boiler cover customers. To be eligible for this offer you must meet the boiler cover eligibility criteria set out during sign up. Cancellation fees apply. Offer expires 17/10/2024.

For boilers aged 7 years and over no additional charge during the free period, and then £2 per month extra for the remaining months.

Terms, conditions, eligibility criteria, exclusions and cancellation charges apply. Full terms and conditions here.

OVO Energy is a trading name of CORGI HomePlan Ltd, a firm authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 824122 to carry on insurance distribution.

CORGI HomePlan Ltd is registered in Scotland (Company No. SC358475). Registered Office: Cadworks, 41 West Campbell Street, Glasgow, G2 6SE.

The insurance policy is underwritten by OVO Insurance Services Ltd, a firm authorised and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission under reference number 2570126. OVO Insurance Services Ltd is registered in the Bailiwick of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 (Company No. 67013). Registered office: PO Box 155, Mill Court, La Charroterie, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4ET.

CORGI HomePlan Ltd and OVO Insurance Services Ltd are part of OVO Group Ltd.

Insurance Product Information Document