KCOM broadband deals

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Why choose KCOM?
High speed full fibre: Enjoy some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK.
Connect your home: Next-gen Lighthub Wi-Fi router for every customer.
Local customer service: Hull-based support designed for Humberside KCOM customers.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
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KCOM provides full fibre broadband to homes and businesses throughout Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. A business with deep-rooted beginnings, KCOM’s pioneering expertise in telecommunications spans over 100 years.
In 2019, KCOM began delivering its full fibre network to homes in Yorkshire. It was one of the first providers to offer full fibre broadband (also known as fibre-to-the premises and fibre-to-the-home) in the UK.
In January 2020, KCOM announced its blueprint to bring full fibre broadband to thousands more homes and businesses across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, as part of a £100 million investment programme.
KCOM channels future-forward solutions. So, by developing the FTTP infrastructure in towns and villages in the region, more homes and businesses can benefit from full fibre connectivity. With full fibre, customers can confidently work online or remotely, opening up greater flexibility for households to be able to change-up their work life balance.
KCOM was one of the first providers to offer full fibre broadband in the UK. Many homes already have a form of fibre broadband, known as fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and this has worked well over the years. However, fibre cables only go to the street cabinet (shared with neighbours) and don’t reach directly into the home.
The connection from the cabinet relies on old copper telephone wiring to deliver broadband. This can be the reason for buffering, connection drops and other common broadband frustrations, as copper wires are limited in the amount of data that they can transmit to your home.
FTTP is a future-proof solution that presents better connectivity for multiple-device homes which use greater bandwidth often at the same time. Full fibre has stepped up as a next-level solution, delivering average download speeds of 100, 300, 500 and 900Mbps (depending on package selected. These are some of the fastest speeds in the UK.
100 years’ worth of expertise in telecommunications – a trusted and loyal provider.
Customer transparency is one of the core values within KCOM’s business model. It is committed to communicating open and honest pricing structures and charges.
KCOM is passionate about supporting the values and causes that are important to communities in the region. Hands-on activities include: KCOM Kits (grassroots football sponsorship), Community grants, supporting schools and business start-ups.
KCOM’s help and support network of people are located within the regions it serves. Local support means easy access to homes whenever it is needed, together with local knowledge of the towns and villages.
KCOM’s broadband ‘Lighthub’ routers are provided to all full fibre customers, offering homes and businesses faster speeds, greater coverage, a more reliable connection and optimised quality of service. And that’s even when there are several devices connected at the same time.
With the latest chipset and improved antenna position, customers can achieve a stronger wireless signal that reaches further around the home. Band-steering automatically optimises the performance to each device by selecting the best possible channel and frequency so that everyone gets the best possible experience, all of the time.
The Lighthub routers are powered by Zyxel XMG3927-B Series Dual-Band Wireless AC/N G.fast Gateway technology.
Customer contact information:
Monday to Friday: 8am - 8pm
Saturday: 8am - 5pm
Sunday: 10am - 4pm
Tel: 01482602555
T&C: please note that these change from time to time depending on offers. Subject to network availability. Offers may be used in conjunction with another offer provided that such other offer states that it too can be used in conjunction with another offer. All packages £24.99 a month for the first 6 months, with the standard monthly price applying for the following 12 months: 100Mbps (£39.99), 300Mbps (£49.99), 500Mbps (£59.99), 900Mbps (£69.99). £24.99 connection fee applies. Standard monthly prices subject to CPI plus 3.9% increase annually in March. Speeds quoted are average download speeds. Offer available to new fibre broadband residential customers in eligible rollout areas only. Offer ends 29/07/2021. All orders are subject to a minimum 18 month contract, status, credit check and our Universal Conditions for Service available at kcomhome.com/legal. Visit kcomhome.com/specialoffers for full offer terms and list of eligible rollout areas. Speeds quoted are average download speed. We reserve the right to amend or withdraw the Offer at any stage. Cash or credit alternatives will not be offered. Offers are administered by KCOM Group Limited, 37 Carr Lane, HU1 3RE and these terms are governed by the laws of England and subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. KCOM’s New Fibre Build Area is Driffield, Nafferton, Market Weighton, Pocklington, Howden, Goole, Withernsea, Hornsea, Bridlington, Barton or such other areas as communicated by KCOM from time to time.