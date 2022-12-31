KCOM broadband deals

Deep-rooted beginnings – over 100 years of expertise
Fast-forward – enjoy some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK, right to your door
Future-first - every product and solution has been built today with tomorrow in mind
Perfect partner - next-gen Lighthub router to every full fibre broadband customer
Community values - Passionate about supporting communities
Locally based KCOM support – locally and completely available
KCOM provides full fibre broadband to homes and businesses throughout Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. A business with deep-rooted beginnings, KCOM’s pioneering expertise in telecommunications spans over 100 years. In 2019, KCOM began delivering its full fibre network to homes in Yorkshire. It was one of the first providers to offer full fibre broadband (also known as fibre-to-the premises and fibre-to-the-home) in the UK.
In January 2020, KCOM announced its blueprint to bring full fibre broadband to thousands more homes and businesses across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, as part of a £100 million investment programme.
KCOM channels future-forward solutions. So, by developing the FTTP infrastructure in towns and villages in the region, more homes and businesses can benefit from full fibre connectivity. With full fibre, customers can confidently work online or remotely, opening up greater flexibility for households to be able to change-up their work life balance.
KCOM was one of the first providers to offer full fibre broadband in the UK. Many homes already have a form of fibre broadband, known as fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and this has worked well over the years. However, fibre cables only go to the street cabinet (shared with neighbours) and don’t reach directly into the home.
The connection from the cabinet relies on old copper telephone wiring to deliver broadband. This can be the reason for buffering, connection drops and other common broadband frustrations, as copper wires are limited in the amount of data that they can transmit to your home.
FTTP is a future-proof solution that presents better connectivity for multiple-device homes which use greater bandwidth often at the same time. Full fibre has stepped up as a next-level solution, delivering average download speeds of 100, 300, 500 and 900Mbps (depending on package selected. These are some of the fastest speeds in the UK.
You can choose from a range of broadband speeds from our hero packages below. All packages are £24.99 a month for the first six months with the standard monthly price applying for the following 12 months. Pricing as follows: 100Mbps (£39.99), 300Mbps (£49.99), 500Mbps (£59.99), 900Mbps (£69.99). £24.99 connection fee applies.
Full fibre 100 | upload speed 100Mbps/ Download 30Mbps: A standard connection ideal for HD streaming and sharing large files on a superfast speed. Full fibre 300 | upload speed 300 / Download 75Mbps Our most popular package for all gamers, Netflix bingers and homeworkers.
Full fibre 500| upload speed 500/ Download 100Mbps A premium speed for busy householders – stream in UHD whilst video-calling in the next room Full fibre 900 | upload speed 900/ Download 180Mbps The ultimate package – stream and game in 8k while keeping your smart home connected.
For Cyber Monday 2021, KCOM has lowered the monthly price of its Full Fibre 175 and Full Fibre 300 broadband packages until Sunday 12th December.
This means that if KCOM is available at your property, you'll be able to enjoy ultrafast internet speeds from just £24.99 per month, which is cheaper than Virgin Media's equivalent broadband packages.
KCOM’s broadband ‘Lighthub’ routers are provided to all full fibre customers, offering homes and businesses faster speeds, greater coverage, a more reliable connection and optimised quality of service. And that’s even when there are several devices connected at the same time.
With the latest chipset and improved antenna position, customers can achieve a stronger wireless signal that reaches further around the home. Band-steering automatically optimises the performance to each device by selecting the best possible channel and frequency so that everyone gets the best possible experience, all of the time.
The Lighthub routers are powered by Zyxel XMG3927-B Series Dual-Band Wireless AC/N G.fast Gateway technology.
Customer contact information: Monday to Friday: 8am - 8pm, Saturday: 8am - 5pm, Sunday: 10am - 4pm. Tel:01482602555.