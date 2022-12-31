KCOM broadband deals

 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Deep-rooted beginnings – over 100 years of expertise

Fast-forward – enjoy some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK, right to your door

Future-first - every product and solution has been built today with tomorrow in mind

Perfect partner - next-gen Lighthub router to every full fibre broadband customer

Community values - Passionate about supporting communities

Locally based KCOM support – locally and completely available

KCOM
KCOM Full Fibre 175 Broadband

Contract length

18 months

Contract length

18 months

Package

Package

175 Mbpsaverage UK speed*
£0.00 p/mfor 3 months£24.99 thereafterno setup costPrice details
More info
KCOM
KCOM Full Fibre 300 Broadband

Contract length

18 months

Contract length

18 months

Package

Package

300 Mbpsaverage UK speed*
£0.00 p/mfor 3 months£29.99 thereafterno setup costPrice details
More info
About KCOM

KCOM provides full fibre broadband to homes and businesses throughout Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. A business with deep-rooted beginnings, KCOM’s pioneering expertise in telecommunications spans over 100 years. In 2019, KCOM began delivering its full fibre network to homes in Yorkshire. It was one of the first providers to offer full fibre broadband (also known as fibre-to-the premises and fibre-to-the-home) in the UK.

In January 2020, KCOM announced its blueprint to bring full fibre broadband to thousands more homes and businesses across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, as part of a £100 million investment programme.

KCOM channels future-forward solutions. So, by developing the FTTP infrastructure in towns and villages in the region, more homes and businesses can benefit from full fibre connectivity. With full fibre, customers can confidently work online or remotely, opening up greater flexibility for households to be able to change-up their work life balance.

What type of broadband does KCOM offer?

KCOM was one of the first providers to offer full fibre broadband in the UK. Many homes already have a form of fibre broadband, known as fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and this has worked well over the years. However, fibre cables only go to the street cabinet (shared with neighbours) and don’t reach directly into the home.

The connection from the cabinet relies on old copper telephone wiring to deliver broadband. This can be the reason for buffering, connection drops and other common broadband frustrations, as copper wires are limited in the amount of data that they can transmit to your home.

FTTP is a future-proof solution that presents better connectivity for multiple-device homes which use greater bandwidth often at the same time. Full fibre has stepped up as a next-level solution, delivering average download speeds of 100, 300, 500 and 900Mbps (depending on package selected. These are some of the fastest speeds in the UK.

KCOM packages

You can choose from a range of broadband speeds from our hero packages below. All packages are £24.99 a month for the first six months with the standard monthly price applying for the following 12 months. Pricing as follows: 100Mbps (£39.99), 300Mbps (£49.99), 500Mbps (£59.99), 900Mbps (£69.99). £24.99 connection fee applies.

Full fibre 100 | upload speed 100Mbps/ Download 30Mbps: A standard connection ideal for HD streaming and sharing large files on a superfast speed. Full fibre 300 | upload speed 300 / Download 75Mbps Our most popular package for all gamers, Netflix bingers and homeworkers.

Full fibre 500| upload speed 500/ Download 100Mbps A premium speed for busy householders – stream in UHD whilst video-calling in the next room Full fibre 900 | upload speed 900/ Download 180Mbps The ultimate package – stream and game in 8k while keeping your smart home connected.

KCOM Cyber Monday broadband deals

For Cyber Monday 2021, KCOM has lowered the monthly price of its Full Fibre 175 and Full Fibre 300 broadband packages until Sunday 12th December.

This means that if KCOM is available at your property, you'll be able to enjoy ultrafast internet speeds from just £24.99 per month, which is cheaper than Virgin Media's equivalent broadband packages.

Reasons to choose KCOM

  • 100 years’ worth of expertise in telecommunications – a trusted and loyal provider.
  • Customer transparency is one of the core values within KCOM’s business model. It is committed to communicating open and honest pricing structures and charges.
  • KCOM is passionate about supporting the values and causes that are important to communities in the region. Hands-on activities include: KCOM Kits (grassroots football sponsorship), Community grants, supporting schools and business start-ups.
  • KCOM’s help and support network of people are located within the regions it serves. Local support means easy access to homes whenever it is needed, together with local knowledge of the towns and villages.

Which router does KCOM provide?

KCOM’s broadband ‘Lighthub’ routers are provided to all full fibre customers, offering homes and businesses faster speeds, greater coverage, a more reliable connection and optimised quality of service. And that’s even when there are several devices connected at the same time.

With the latest chipset and improved antenna position, customers can achieve a stronger wireless signal that reaches further around the home. Band-steering automatically optimises the performance to each device by selecting the best possible channel and frequency so that everyone gets the best possible experience, all of the time.

The Lighthub routers are powered by Zyxel XMG3927-B Series Dual-Band Wireless AC/N G.fast Gateway technology.

KCOM customer service

Customer contact information: Monday to Friday: 8am - 8pm, Saturday: 8am - 5pm, Sunday: 10am - 4pm. Tel:01482602555.

T&C: please note that these change from time to time depending on offers. Subject to network availability. Offers may be used in conjunction with another offer provided that such other offer states that it too can be used in conjunction with another offer. All packages £24.99 a month for the first 6 months, with the standard monthly price applying for the following 12 months: 100Mbps (£39.99), 300Mbps (£49.99), 500Mbps (£59.99), 900Mbps (£69.99). £24.99 connection fee applies. Standard monthly prices subject to CPI plus 3.9% increase annually in March. Speeds quoted are average download speeds. Offer available to new fibre broadband residential customers in eligible rollout areas only. Offer ends 29/07/2021. All orders are subject to a minimum 18 month contract, status, credit check and our Universal Conditions for Service available at kcomhome.com/legal. Visit kcomhome.com/specialoffers for full offer terms and list of eligible rollout areas. Speeds quoted are average download speed. We reserve the right to amend or withdraw the Offer at any stage. Cash or credit alternatives will not be offered. Offers are administered by KCOM Group Limited, 37 Carr Lane, Hull HU1 3RE and these terms are governed by the laws of England and subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. KCOM’s New Fibre Build Area is Driffield, Nafferton, Market Weighton, Pocklington, Howden, Goole, Withernsea, Hornsea, Bridlington, Barton or such other areas as communicated by KCOM from time to time.