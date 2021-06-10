Brits reveal how well they know UK and EU road signs

Despite 96% of people saying they feel confident in their road sign knowledge, only 1 in 4 participants identified the correct meaning behind the road signs given to them in the survey. The survey further highlighted that it is women who drive in the EU more frequently than men, with 55% answering that they did, compared to 46% of men.

Top 5 EU road signs that British drivers just don’t get

Despite 95% of people saying they were somewhat confident - confident in their knowledge of EU road signs, our survey highlighted that 3 in 4 Brits who drive abroad need to brush up on their traffic sign knowledge. Below we highlighted the top 5 signs that were the most misunderstood.

Over half of Brits driving abroad risk parking fines from not understanding traffic signs

56% of people thought the Belgian sign for ‘No parking between the 1st and the 15th of the month means between 1.00 and 15.00hrs of the day, risking getting caught out from parking in the wrong zones.

2 in 5 think the sign for a tram stop means the way to the hospital

When asking what the sign for a tram stop meant, only 8% of participants answered correctly. 40% of people thought it meant the way to the hospital and 32% of people thought it meant helicopters could land there.

1 in 3 avoid a U-turn when driving in the EU through fear of receiving a 300 EUR fine

The Spanish sign for ‘turning permitted’ had 76% of people confused, with 31% thinking it meant they would receive a 300 EURO fine, and 29% of people thinking it meant turning left only.

Well over a quarter of UK drivers admit to not knowing when to turn their headlights on

Only a quarter of drivers knew the Swiss road sign for ‘tunnel coming up, lights compulsory’, with the majority thinking it was optional and 29% thinking it was just a warning for a low bearing tunnel.

UK drivers not used to European cities with tramlines and crossings

Almost half of Brits thought the Dutch sign for ‘danger trams crossing’ meant ‘no cars permitted’ (32%) or ‘no left or right turning’ (15%).

Uswitch’s car insurance expert Joel Kempson advises: “Before driving abroad, make sure you look up the common local road signs and their meanings. You could also print them out to take with you for reference. Correctly understanding road signs means you can avoid unnecessary confusion, fines and long journeys. More importantly, you can also make sure that you, your passengers and other road users are as safe as possible.”

To test your knowledge on EU road signs, try our quiz below: