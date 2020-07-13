More Than car insurance

The idea of calling the company More Than was aimed at reflecting the insurer’s aim to, ‘go the extra mile for the customer, deliver more than words and treat customers as individuals’.

More Than is a trading name of the Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) Group. It was launched in June 2001 after customer feedback convinced RSA there was a need for a modern, forward-thinking financial services brand.

1959 - The Sun Insurance Office merges with The Alliance Assurance Company to form Sun Alliance Insurance

1844 - insures Down House, where Charles Darwin wrote “On the Origin of Species”

Royal & Sun Alliance is now one of the world’s largest companies. Its shares are listed on the UK stock exchange, the FTSE 100, and it is known by the initials RSA.

It was founded as The Sun in 1706 by Charles Povey. He was convinced insurance could help prevent the suffering he saw caused by the Great Fire of London.

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) is one of the world’s oldest insurance companies.

More Than offers home, pet, travel, business and life insurance as well as car insurance.

Points can be used to help pay insurance premiums.

Yes. More Than offers its customers a reward scheme. Rewards can be earned via normal, everyday purchases — from groceries and utilities to holidays and takeaways.

Does More Than have a reward scheme?

However, if the black box identifies examples of poor driving, such as excessive speeding on multiple occasions or an unacceptable driving event, your policy may be cancelled.

More Than will not fine you or increase your premium in the first year of your policy based on your driving style score.

Points add up to rewards which can be added to a pre-paid Mastercard.

Driver scores also earn drivers a discount on their car insurance renewal when the policy comes to an end.

Drivers can access their driving score via an online dashboard and app. A bonus is given every three months for driving safely which adds up to rewards on a pre-paid card.

Smart Wheels - More Than’s black box insurance - aims to help younger drivers age 17-24 stay safe by offering rewards.

if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle

if you’re a family with more than one driver

if you own more than one car

Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:

You can also benefit from More Than Rewards scheme

There's no limit on the number of cars that can be insured, and you won’t need any extra paperwork to complete the quote.

If you have multiple cars to insure in your household, More Than offers 5%* discount on each additional car added.

More Than can offer temporary car insurance to existing policyholders.

More Than provides two types of cover:

What types of car insurance does More Than offer?

If you put the wrong fuel in your car, More Than will provide assistance to drain the tank and get you back on the road. If your engine is damaged as a result of turning on your ignition, you will also be covered. An excess does apply.

If you've been in an accident, even if it doesn't look damaged, More Than car insurance will replace your child’s car seat.

This includes up to £250 to replace personal items such as your mobile phone, sat nav or a favourite jacket that have been damaged or stolen because they were left in your car.

Windscreen cover insurance means drivers pay £10 towards a repair and £75 for a complete replacement whether at the side of the road or at your home address.

More Than’s car insurance personal accident cover provides a lump sum of £5,000 should you or your partner be involved in a life changing accident.

a courtesy car when your car is in for repair with a recommended repairer

cover for personal belongings damaged or stolen from your car

uninsured driver protection to cover your excess payments and protect your no claims discount if a driver who has no insurance hits you

You'll have access to online templates to create legal documents such as a parking ticket dispute letter and many more. You can also submit them for review by a legal representative.

If you’re injured in an accident, you have access to 24-hour legal guidance and advice. If you require further support, you can choose your own legal representation or choose from More Than’s panel of legal firms.

This includes cover for legal expenses to recover uninsured losses if, for example, you're unable to work as a result of an accident which wasn't your fault.

This plan includes up to £100,000 legal expenses and representation cover.

Breakdown assistance and recovery whenever you need it when you're driving in specified European countries*.

This includes assistance if your car won’t start at home.

Get assistance and recovery in the UK to a garage, your home or another destination if you break down when you’re driving in the UK.

Call out to a mechanic who will soon be on the scene to help you, on any UK roads.

There are four levels of RAC breakdown cover to choose from.

Breakdown cover is for the car, whoever is driving

They respond to 14,202 callouts to More Than customers each year 24/7

RAC repairs four out of five vehicles at the roadside and on average within 30 minutes

What is More Than insurance good for?

if you have several cars in your household

if you like the idea of a rewards scheme

if you have younger drivers

if you are looking for legal extras

if you are wanting to use RAC roadside assistant

More Than in the news

More Than gave customers who work for the National Health Service (NHS) extended insurance cover to say thank you for their efforts in battling coronavirus.

NHS workers received:

priority service

free courtesy cars

extended cover for home emergencies,

More Than’s parent company also donated money to help those hardest hit by COVID-19

With coronavirus hitting communities around the world, RSA Insurance Group has donated around £11m to the COVID-19 Support Fund.

The £100m fund will provide immediate relief to charities affected by COVID-19, as well as a longer-term programme of support for people, communities, and issues where there is the greatest need.

'More Than just lucky'

When More Than was launched by RSA in 2001 its advertising campaign featured Lucky the Dog. The character became so popular he starred in more than 20 More Than ads.

The campaign, was produced by the advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather and, called Where's Lucky? Rather than look like a plug for insurance they looked like an appeal for information about a lost dog.

People were urged to go to the website WheresLucky.com which was actually the More Than website. In the first ad Lucky managed to drive his owner’s car home without crashing it. During this five year period, the company used the slogan, More Than Lucky.

In February 2011 More Than’s television advert ‘More Than Freeman’ starred Josh Robert Thompson using a speaking style to that of Morgan Freeman.

Compare More Than’s car insurance policies with other car insurance providers.

Complaints data

The Financial Ombudsman Service received 110 car insurance complaints about More Than owner Royal Sun Alliance in the first half of 2020. That gave RSA just over 2.2% of complaints but the insurer has more than 6% market share so it received a much smaller proportion of complaints than might be expected for its size. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.