Wallbox Pulsar Max
The Pulsar Max is Wallbox's smallest and most powerful smart electric vehicle charger. It's designed to fit wherever you choose and change colours depending on its charge status.
£25 off Wallbox charger with Uswitch
From £1,089Inc. Uswitch discount and Standard Installation*
Why choose the Pulsar Max?
Wallbox chargers are compact (just 2.8 pounds) and come with additional features such as advanced Smart Scheduling and Power Boost modes to help you manage your energy better and save you money. Smart Scheduling helps you charge your car in off-peak moments while Power Boost is a dynamic load feature to monitor your home's live energy and adapt charging speed instantly.
Charging power up to 7.4kW
5m integrated charging cable
Type 1 / Type 2 EV-ready
Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity
Built-in earthing
Solar panel integration**
Compatible with all Type 1 and Type 2 EVs
Up to 3 times faster charging with Wallbox Pulsar MaxA home Wallbox charger is an additional charging unit that provides power at a higher rate than a standard three-pin plug socket.
|Three-pin plug
|Wall charger
|1 hour charge
|6-8 miles
|22-30 miles
|10% to 100%†
|28 hours
|7 hours
How does this work?Your Wallbox EV charger will be installed by a Wallbox certified installation partner. Wallbox installers have undergone training by a team of professional engineers. They have in depth knowledge of Wallbox products and will ensure your charger is installed correctly and safely.
Place your orderAdd the installation package to the cart along with the charger that best suits your needs. In the checkout process Wallbox will ask you for all the necessary information, such as address, contact information, date and time availability, etc.
Apply your discountTo get your £25 off, apply the discount code 'USwitch25Pounds' at checkout.
Book an installation dateFollowing your purchase, a Wallbox team member will contact you within 48 hrs to virtually survey your home's layout and power availability, then book an installation date which is suitable for you.
Have your charger installedWallbox's certified installer will visit you to carry out the installation.
Who are Wallbox?
Wallbox launched in 2015, and now has offices in nine countries with customers in over 80 countries.
Wallbox's goal is to expand every day to unblock EV adoption worldwide. It has three core principles of innovation: to be simple to access, understand and control; to be smart and always connected with you and your life; and to be designed for real people intuitively and beautifully.
Founded 6 years ago
2,000,000+ installs
In 80+ countries
500+ UK installers
Award winning innovation
A shared mission
Charging FAQs
* Standard installation includes the following: Fitting of a Wallbox to a brick or plaster wall, or to another suitable permanent structure; Up to 15 metres (50 feet) of cable, run and neatly clipped to the wall between the electricity supply meter / distribution board and the Wallbox; Routing of the cable through a drilled hole in a wall up to 500mm (20 inches) thick, if this is needed; The fitting and testing of electrical connections and protections required for the Wallbox; Up to 3 metres (10 feet) of plastic conduit to conceal interior wiring.
** Solar panel integration requires a power meter.
† Charging times provided for a 60 kWh battery.