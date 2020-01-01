Uswitch.comEV ChargingWallbox Pulsar Max
Wallbox Pulsar Max

The Pulsar Max is Wallbox's smallest and most powerful smart electric vehicle charger. It's designed to fit wherever you choose and change colours depending on its charge status.

£25 off Wallbox charger with Uswitch

From £1,089

Inc. Uswitch discount and Standard Installation*
Use offer code USwitch25Pounds
Why choose the Pulsar Max?

Wallbox chargers are compact (just 2.8 pounds) and come with additional features such as advanced Smart Scheduling and Power Boost modes to help you manage your energy better and save you money. Smart Scheduling helps you charge your car in off-peak moments while Power Boost is a dynamic load feature to monitor your home's live energy and adapt charging speed instantly.

Charging power up to 7.4kW

5m integrated charging cable

Type 1 / Type 2 EV-ready

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity

Built-in earthing

Solar panel integration**

Compatible with all Type 1 and Type 2 EVs

BMW logo
BMW
CUPRA logo
CUPRA
Ford logo
Ford
Hyundai logo
Hyundai
Jaguar logo
Jaguar
+ all other manufacturers

Up to 3 times faster charging with Wallbox Pulsar Max

A home Wallbox charger is an additional charging unit that provides power at a higher rate than a standard three-pin plug socket.
Three-pin plugWall charger
1 hour charge6-8 miles22-30 miles
10% to 100%†28 hours7 hours
Technician installing a Wallbox Pulsar Max

How does this work?

Your Wallbox EV charger will be installed by a Wallbox certified installation partner. Wallbox installers have undergone training by a team of professional engineers. They have in depth knowledge of Wallbox products and will ensure your charger is installed correctly and safely.

Place your order

Add the installation package to the cart along with the charger that best suits your needs. In the checkout process Wallbox will ask you for all the necessary information, such as address, contact information, date and time availability, etc.

Apply your discount

To get your £25 off, apply the discount code 'USwitch25Pounds' at checkout.

Book an installation date

Following your purchase, a Wallbox team member will contact you within 48 hrs to virtually survey your home's layout and power availability, then book an installation date which is suitable for you.

Have your charger installed

Wallbox's certified installer will visit you to carry out the installation.

Who are Wallbox?

Wallbox launched in 2015, and now has offices in nine countries with customers in over 80 countries.

Wallbox's goal is to expand every day to unblock EV adoption worldwide. It has three core principles of innovation: to be simple to access, understand and control; to be smart and always connected with you and your life; and to be designed for real people intuitively and beautifully.

Founded 6 years ago

2,000,000+ installs

In 80+ countries

500+ UK installers

Award winning innovation

A shared mission

We both believe in helping consumers find the best EV home charger for their needs and we are dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy.

Charging FAQs

* Standard installation includes the following: Fitting of a Wallbox to a brick or plaster wall, or to another suitable permanent structure; Up to 15 metres (50 feet) of cable, run and neatly clipped to the wall between the electricity supply meter / distribution board and the Wallbox; Routing of the cable through a drilled hole in a wall up to 500mm (20 inches) thick, if this is needed; The fitting and testing of electrical connections and protections required for the Wallbox; Up to 3 metres (10 feet) of plastic conduit to conceal interior wiring.

** Solar panel integration requires a power meter.

† Charging times provided for a 60 kWh battery.