UK energy market live updates and information

What's the latest?

Ofgem has today (21 October) announced that Shell Energy has been appointed as the Supplier of Last Resort for customers of Goto Energy, which announced its exit from the market earlier in the week.

If you're one of those customers, you can find out what that means for you in our dedicated guide to what happens when a supplier goes bust. Fundamentally, though, your energy supply will continue and not be cut off at any point.

You can also read more about Goto Energy ceasing to trade in our news story.