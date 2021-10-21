UK energy market live updates and information

Ofgem has today (21 October) announced that Shell Energy has been appointed as the Supplier of Last Resort for customers of Goto Energy, which announced its exit from the market earlier in the week.
If you're one of those customers, you can find out what that means for you in our dedicated guide to what happens when a supplier goes bust. Fundamentally, though, your energy supply will continue and not be cut off at any point.
You can also read more about Goto Energy ceasing to trade in our news story.
Ofgem has announced that Shell Energy will be the Supplier of Last Resort for the 22,000 customers displaced by Goto Energy exiting the market. This follows Shell also being appointed as the new supplier for customers of Pure Planet, Colorado Energy and daligas.
“More than two million customers have been displaced since September alone, and Goto Energy’s 22,000 customers will join them in moving to a new supplier appointed by Ofgem.
“Customers should be reassured that their energy supply will not be affected, and credit balances will be protected.
“It is important that Goto Energy customers do not do anything until they are moved to a new supplier, as trying to switch providers could create administrative delays in getting your credit balance returned.
“Once a move has been completed, the best advice for most consumers is to still hold tight. If you’re on a standard variable tariff it’s unlikely there will be a better value deal to switch to due to the protection of the price cap and the current wholesale price situation.
“Goto Energy customers should make a note of their meter readings now, and again when contacted by their new supplier, to ensure their bills are accurate.”
We know and appreciate that this is a difficult time for customers, and we want to do everything possible to make sure you have the right information at this time so you can make the right decisions.
Did you know that if you turn your thermostat down by a single degree, you could save up to £80 per year?
The situation is complicated. Customers can be at one of several stages in their energy contract, so we’ve created a flow chart to clear things up.