Feel cosy at home

Don't let the warmth escape. It's easier than you think to insulate your home — some loft insulation methods are simple enough to do it yourself. Some homes are even eligible for grants to cover wall insulation.

Uswitch offers all the information you need to feel cosier this winter. Find out how to save hundreds off your energy bills — and make your home warmer and more efficient — by better insulating and draught-proofing your home.