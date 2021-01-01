Did you know that one-third of your home's heat is lost through its walls, while another quarter is lost through the roof and loft? Taking the time to insulate your home is one of the most efficient ways to save energy — and money — through the winter months.
Don't let the warmth escape. It's easier than you think to insulate your home — some loft insulation methods are simple enough to do it yourself. Some homes are even eligible for grants to cover wall insulation.
Uswitch offers all the information you need to feel cosier this winter. Find out how to save hundreds off your energy bills — and make your home warmer and more efficient — by better insulating and draught-proofing your home.
The more external walls you have in your home, the more prone to heat loss you'll be. In this guide we explain how to tell whether you have solid walls or cavity walls, any wall insulation grants you may be eligible for and kind of wall insulation is most suitable for your home. We cover everything you need to know about cavity wall and solid wall insulation.
Loft insulation is one of the most effective ways of keeping heat where it should be – inside. It's a fantastic way of cutting your energy bills and is simple to install. In this guide we tell you everything from how much you can save, to which grants are available to which kind of loft insulation is most suitable for your home.
From floor insulation to clever draught-proofing tips, here's the Uswitch guides on making your home more energy efficient with home insulation.