The price of fame: How much are celebrities spending on energy?

Think your energy bills are high? Spare a thought for some of the best-known celebrities, who splash out thousands on keeping the lights on in their mansions. We’ve estimated the energy bills of some of the most lavish celebrity homes.

The Queen - Buckingham Palace

The monarch’s official residence is thought to be the home with the most expensive energy bills in the country at £1.1 million per year. The cost includes £28,000 for lighting alone - hardly surprising considering the palace has 240 bedrooms spread across 77,000 square metres.

Sir Elton John - Woodside

The Rocketman star’s 3,000-square-metre house in Windsor is 33 times larger than the average UK home, and his energy bill is 43 times bigger than most households at a staggering £49,139 a year. But if Sir Elton is on a standard variable tariff, he could save a huge £13,744 a year by switching to a cheaper energy deal.

Robbie Williams - Holland Park

The former Take That singer owns an impressive ten-bedroom home in Holland Park, London. The £17.5m property has a gym, home cinema, 22 bathrooms and a cinema - all contributing to a hefty annual energy bill of over £33,000.

Jamie Oliver - Spains Hall

The Naked Chef’s Essex residence has nine bedrooms, a swimming pool and every cook’s essential item - an Aga. We’ve estimated that Jamie spends £32,875 a year to power his £6 million home.

Ed Sheeran - Sheeranville

One house isn’t enough for Ed Sheeran - he’s got a collection of properties in Suffolk dubbed ‘Sheeranville’, complete with a swimming pool, a pub and a recording studio. The 18-bedroom estate is thought to set the star back more than £21,000 a year in energy bills.

We’ve rounded up ten of the top celebrity mansions in the UK. Let’s take a look at what could be causing those shocking energy bills:

While you may not have a home recording studio or cinema to worry about, everyday energy use can add up. Thankfully there are some easy ways to cut your bills. It could be as simple as turning down your thermostat by 1oC (which can save regular households up to £80 a year), and unplugging appliances that you aren’t using.

If you're not put off by these celebrity bills, use our calculator to find out how much your dream home could cost you in energy.

Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch, comments: “If you’ve ever opened your energy bill and had a shock then spare a thought for poor Sir Elton.

“Thankfully, most of these celebrities don’t have to worry about paying the bills, but celebrity or not, there’s always a benefit to keeping down the amount of energy you use.

“Sometimes it can be as simple as closing windows, turning off lights when you leave the room, and turning down the thermostat, but for Sir Elton it might be a question of turning down the temperature of his swimming pool.

“Switching tariffs is another great way to keep those utility bills down. If you’re on a standard variable tariff, you can save an average of £216* a year by switching, so do a search online and compare what deals are out there.”

*Between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020, people who switched energy supplier for both gas & electricity with Uswitch saved an average of £216.