Can you afford the bills of your dream home?

Now more than ever people are longing for a more spacious home. City dwellers have found their garden-less flats stifling as working and living in the same space has become the new norm. So as we’ve been stuck inside over the past few months, many of us have been dreaming about our ideal home.

The temptation to up-sticks to a larger dwelling seems to be growing across the nation, but are we aware of the hidden costs of living? We’ve looked at the shocking bill costs associated with some of the UK's most lavish homes. While you may be able to get a five-bedroom house in the sticks for the same price as your modern city flat, could you afford to keep a larger house warm in the winter?

Here are some examples of country homes and their bills:

4 bedroom manor house in Witherslack, Cumbria built in 1740 Estimated annual energy bill: £4,995

7 bedroom manor house in Calverham Estimated annual energy bill: £4,986

3 bedroom 16th-century manor house in Bacton, Norwich Estimate annual energy bill: £4,245



If you think that's extreme, spare a thought for top celebrities whose energy bills can top £1 million. Check out the most shocking celebrity energy bills here.