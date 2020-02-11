Uswitch Energy Awards 2019

Every year, Uswitch runs an independent Energy Customer Satisfaction Report, this year surveying more than 17,000 energy consumers

The 2019 Uswitch Energy Awards rank 16 energy suppliers in 15 categories — from customer service to value for money, green services to smart meter installation.

The survey from Uswitch and YouGov found that energy customers' overall satisfaction has dropped for the second year in a row (74% to 72%), which is perhaps not surprising due to a number of price rises throughout 2018.

Energy users rated low price as the most important factor in their energy use, with 43% in agreement. A further 26% rated value for money as the most important factor, while accurate billing and good customer service were also top considerations.

Here's our breakdown of how each of the suppliers stacked up in the 2019 Uswitch Energy Awards:

#1 — OVO Energy Customer Satisfaction 2019

Supplier of the year 2019 — 88% customer satisfaction

The 2019 Uswitch Supplier of the Year is OVO Energy with an overall customer satisfaction score of 88%.

This is an increase of two percentage points on last year, where OVO was placed fourth overall. It's the fourth time OVO has ranked first in the awards in the past five years.

The supplier also took the top prize in the following survey categories:

Best Online Experience

Best Rewards

Best Account Management

Best Meter Reading Services

Best Billing Service

OVO Energy was runner up in three awards categories:

Best Value for Money

Most Likely to be Recommended

Best Smart Meter Experience

#2 — Octopus Energy Customer Satisfaction 2019

Supplier of the Year — Runner up 2019

A customer satisfaction score of 87% puts Octopus energy in second position, down from first place in 2018.

Octopus Energy also won the following awards:

Most Likely to be Recommended

Octopus Energy was a runner up in the following categories:

Supplier of the Year

Best Customer Service

Best Online Experience

Best Account Management

Best Deal for You

Best Green Services

#3 — Utility Warehouse Customer Satisfaction 2019

Utility Warehouse was placed third in the Uswitch awards for the second year running. This is only the second time the supplier has been included in the awards, proving it stands up well to the big six.

With a score of 83% for Overall Customer Satisfaction, Utility Warehouse ranks third of the 16 suppliers included in the survey.

The supplier also managed to top the rankings in the following categories:

Best Customer Service

Best Energy Saving Support

Utility Warehouse was also runner-up in the following categories:

Best App

Best Rewards

Easiest to Switch to

Best Billing Service

#4 — Bulb Customer Satisfaction 2019

Bulb Energy achieved an Overall Customer Satisfaction score of 81%: a decline of 11 percentage points from last year, where it ranked as runner up.

Bulb topped the satisfaction polls in three awards categories:

Easiest to Switch to

Best Deal for You

Best Green Services

#5 — Co-op Energy Customer Satisfaction 2019

Co-op climbed three places in the awards rankings this year, with a customer satisfaction score of 81%.

Co-Op Energy’s best results came in the Green Services and Likely to Recommend categories, where it was placed fifth in both.

#6 — Avro Energy Customer Satisfaction 2019

Avro Energy has been included for the first time in the history of the awards.

The supplier received an Overall Customer Satisfaction score of 81%, putting it in sixth place.

It managed to swoop the top award for the following category:

Best Value for Money

#7 — First Utility Customer Satisfaction 2019

First Utility received an Overall Customer Satisfaction rating of 80%, ranking it in 7th position out of the 16 suppliers.

First Utility took the runner up spot in the following category:

Best Meter Reading Services

#8 — Utilita Customer Satisfaction 2019

Utilita received an Overall Customer Satisfaction rating of 75%.

The supplier also managed to top the rankings in the following categories:

Best App

Best Smart Meter Experience

Utilita was also runner-up in the following category:

Best Energy Saving Support

#9 — Sainsbury's Energy Customer Satisfaction 2019

Sainsbury's Energy received an Overall Customer Satisfaction Rating of 70%.

The supplier’s best results were placing fifth in the Customer Service, Billing Service, and Account Management categories.

#10 — SSE Customer Satisfaction 2019

Large Supplier of the Year

SSE has been awarded Large Supplier of the Year 2019, achieving the top score for Overall Customer Satisfaction out of the big six. With a score of 70%, ScottishPower take the crown from last year's winner, ScottishPower.

SSE was ranked best large supplier in the Most Likely to be Recommended and Best Meter Reading Services categories.

#11 — EDF Energy Customer Satisfaction 2019

EDF Energy was just pipped to the post by SSE for the title of Large Supplier of the Year for 2019, gaining a 69% Overall Customer Satisfaction score.

EDF Energy’s best result was winning best large supplier in the Best Online Experience category.

#12 — ScottishPower Customer Satisfaction 2019

ScottishPower scored an Overall Customer Satisfaction score of 69%.

ScottishPower was ranked best large supplier in the Best Value for Money, Best Account Management, Best Deal for You and Best Green Services categories.

#13 — E.ON Customer Satisfaction 2019

E.ON received a score of 69% for Overall Customer Satisfaction in the 2019 Uswitch Energy Awards.

E.ON was awarded best large supplier in the Easiest to Switch to category.

#14 — British Gas Customer Satisfaction 2019

British Gas received an Overall Customer Satisfaction score of 67%, a drop of one percentage point from its 2018 score.

The big six suppliers took best large supplier prizes in the Best Customer Service, Best App, Best Rewards, and Best Energy Saving Support categories.

#15 — npower Customer Satisfaction 2019

npower’s rating of 66% sees it rise one percentage point above its 2018 score.

npower received the best large supplier award in the Best Billing Service category.

#16 — Outfox the Market Customer Satisfaction 2019

Outfox the Market is a new entrant in the Uswitch Energy Awards for 2019, the first year the supplier received enough votes to qualify.

Outfox the Market’s best score was in the Green Services category, where it placed fifth. The supplier ranked at the bottom of five of the 15 categories in this year’s awards.

