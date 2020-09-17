One Click Switch from Uswitch

One Click Switch makes it even easier to switch and save on your gas and electricity bills every year.

Save your details in your Uswitch account and we’ll let you know when you can save by switching. If your details haven’t changed, just pick the plan that's right for you and you could switch in just one click.

Once you’ve confirmed your switch, we’ll do all the hard work. We’ll put your new supplier in touch with your old supplier and they’ll agree a switching date. You don’t need to contact your supplier or cancel your old account, and you won’t notice any difference in your energy supply.