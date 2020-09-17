One Click Switch from Uswitch

Enter your details once and you'll never need to enter them again. We’ll keep an eye out for better deals, helping you to switch and save in as little as one click.
Great news - if you’ve already switched energy with us, your next switch will be faster and easier than ever thanks to One Click Switch. Just check your details and pick the plan that's right for you.
Enter your details once and you'll never need to enter them again.
You'll always have the final say over what deal you switch to.
You'll never miss a deal, with savings alerts and reminders you control.
We'll never misuse your data and we'll never spam you. Check out our privacy policy.
Switch to a better energy deal and you could save an average of £216†
Sit back and relax, knowing you're spending less on your energy bills
Get personalised recommendations on when you can make savings
Pick the plan that's right for you - the control is in your hands
Once you have a Uswitch account, you’ll be able to save time year after year with our One Click Switch service. Simply enter your details once and we’ll save them for the next time you switch.
One click switching is quick and easy - we’ll search for cheaper energy deals and let you know when you can save. You can then switch in as little as one click. You’ll always have the final say over what deal you switch to, so the control stays in your hands.
With your Uswitch account you’ll never forget when it’s time to save. Control your savings alerts and reminders so you’ll never miss a cheaper energy deal.
One Click Switch makes it even easier to switch and save on your gas and electricity bills every year.
Save your details in your Uswitch account and we’ll let you know when you can save by switching. If your details haven’t changed, just pick the plan that's right for you and you could switch in just one click.
Once you’ve confirmed your switch, we’ll do all the hard work. We’ll put your new supplier in touch with your old supplier and they’ll agree a switching date. You don’t need to contact your supplier or cancel your old account, and you won’t notice any difference in your energy supply.
So you never have to keep an eye out for a cheaper energy deal, we'll let you know when it's time to save with savings alerts and reminders you control. When it's time to switch, your details are ready to go, meaning your switch could be as simple as one click year after year.
Enter your details once and you'll never need to enter them again. Once you’ve completed your first energy switch and saved your details in your Uswitch account, we’ll let you know when you can save by switching again. When it's time to switch, you can avoid filling out long forms by editing and reusing details from your last switch with us.
You could switch in as little as one click* once you've selected your chosen tariff. Just check your details and pick the plan that's right for you. If your supplier requires any extra information or marketing consents, it's easy to provide. That's it, you've switched!
With One Click Switch, the control is in your hands. We'll automatically find deals that could help you save but we’ll never switch you without your permission. You’ll always have the final say over what deal you switch to.
We’ll give you the option to switch whenever you can make a saving. Only want to switch when you can save more than a certain amount? Set your savings threshold in your Uswitch account and we’ll let you know when it’s time to switch and save. We’ll also let you know when you can switch without paying exit fees (usually 49 days before your fixed plan comes to an end).
No, One Click Switch is not an autoswitching service. Similar to an autoswitching service, we’ll automatically find cheaper energy deals for you. However, we’ll never switch you without asking. You could switch in as little as one click, but the control stays in your hands.
One of the most persistent myths about energy switching is that your supply will be interrupted. You won’t lose power at any point when you switch, and nobody will need to visit your home (unless you opt to change your meter). In fact, you won’t notice any difference in your supply - only in the price that you pay.
Once you’ve confirmed your switch there’s a 14-day cooling off period. If you decide you no longer want to switch your supplier, just contact your new supplier and let them know. They will be able to stop the switch without any interruption to your supply.
If you’ve already saved your property and usage details in your Uswitch account, you can compare cheaper energy deals instantly with One Click Switch. One you’ve chosen the plan that suits you, that’s it! We’ll take care of the rest. Under the Energy Switch Guarantee, your energy supply should be switched over within 21 days.
Yes - as long as you’re responsible for your energy bills, you’re entitled to switch your supplier. If your landlord pays your energy bills (i.e. they’re included in your rent), you won’t be able to switch on their behalf. You can find out more in our guide.
If you’re eligible for the Warm Home Discount, you’ll still receive this benefit if you switch to a supplier that offers the scheme. If that’s not the case, we’ll let you know before you switch. If you’re on the Priority Services Register with your current supplier, it’s easy to register for the service with your new supplier once you’ve switched.
Yes, you can still switch if you have a smart meter. Some older smart meters can revert to ‘dumb’ mode when you switch to a different supplier. This will just mean you’ll have to go back to submitting meter readings to ensure you don’t get estimated bills. This should only be a temporary measure while first-generation smart meters are remotely upgraded. You can read more about smart meters and switching in our guide.
Yes. If you’re on a prepayment meter we’ll show you the cheapest prepayment meter deals we can help you switch to. Read more about prepayment meters in our guide.
Yes. If you’re on an Economy 7 meter we’ll show you the cheapest compatible deals we can help you switch to. Read more about Economy 7 in our guide.
*Switch in as little as one click: Comparing 12 months of returning users who have Uswitch accounts and switched previously, 90% of returning account switchers reviewing the search results page would have had the option to switch to at least one supplier in a single click after selecting their chosen tariff. Source: Google Analytics, August 2019-August 2020 sessions.
†You could save an average of £216: Between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020, people who switched energy supplier for both gas & electricity with Uswitch saved an average of £216.