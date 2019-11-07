Which UK regions are most improved when it comes to renewable energy?

It’s been 25 years since the first home installation of solar panels took place, with the cost at the time exceeding £18,000. Since then the numbers have increased to the thousands. This trend, coupled with the UK’s climate sustainability CO₂ goal of achieving net-zero emissions, has resulted in a dramatic rise in renewable installations across the UK.

With the recent release of the government’s Regional Renewable Statistics, Uswitch has analysed the increase in the number of new renewable installations across different local authorities to see which places have done the most to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and the grid.