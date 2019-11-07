Low cost ways to make your garden more self-sufficient

Grow your own food

Vegetable patches, greenhouses and grow boxes are something that most of us are able to get our hands on in some form or another. The simple plastic greenhouses can come in at a little under £10 and grow bags for not much more. The satisfaction that comes with eating food that you have grown yourself perhaps is the main reward.

Buy chickens

This may not be an option for those with only a balcony (unless your balcony is very large) but chickens are one of the easiest livestock animals to own. A healthy hen can give you an egg per day and add some protein to the veg you’ve been growing. Obviously, caring for chickens and cleaning them out may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but a perfectly optimised self-sufficient garden wouldn’t seem right without them.

Keep bees

Beekeeping is making a trendy comeback with hives appearing in urban areas on rooftops. It may not be advisable to keep them on your balcony, unless you feel like getting suited up every time you go out. But having bees is now not just for wealthy landowners. Honey sells well, so it’s considered a solid investment choice.

Water butts

Water butts are one of the simplest ways to become less reliant on grid services. The back-to-basics approach of collecting rainwater is as old as humanity itself, and it’s surprising that not more of us have this as a facility, especially during the summer when hosepipe bans are rife. The lack of chlorine makes it ideal for watering plants, but not-so-safe for human consumption. Water collected and then left in the water tank can become a haven for legionella bacteria, so it would be advisable to treat it if you do decide to use it as a drinking source. Regardless, the less reliance you have on the water that’s piped to your house, the more eco-friendly and self-sufficient your household.

Get composting

Composting is a great way to utilise your waste. All you need is a large enough compost bin, and plenty of food and garden scraps. Most food we put in our black waste bin could be used for composting. By taking this step instead you can reduce the amount you send to landfill and also improve the quality of your soil. This nutrient-rich food is a feast for your plants and saves you having to spend more at the garden centre. Most compost bins can be bought for under £100. The size will be determined by the amount of garden waste you produce.

The pricier side of self-sufficiency

Install solar panels

Solar panels can divide opinions. Their initial expense is often debatable as to whether they are financially viable and with the erratic weather of the UK, is there a guarantee that you’ll get enough sun? Despite this, they are still growing in popularity as prices slowly fall. To produce anywhere near enough energy to run your home, you’d need a good amount of panels covering your roof costing on average £6,000. This outlay may not be possible for most, but a quick Google search of “small solar panels” will show results only costing a few hundred pounds and the little bit of energy they produce could take off the edge from your electricity bills.

Take advantage of the wind

Harnessing wind power is in the realms of everyone who has an outdoor space. The two domestic options available are pole-mounted and building-mounted wind turbines. Pole-mounted is the best of the two in terms of energy output. The ability to have a tall pole taking advantage of the higher, uninterrupted wind speeds makes it ideal for larger gardens. But, building-mounted turbines should not be ignored. The price alone is much more appealing with a building-mounted turbine costing £2,000 compared to £28,500 for its bigger brother. For those with only a small balcony space a new innovative invention may be the future. The winner of the 2018 Dyson Award; O-Wind takes advantage of horizontal and vertical winds without requiring steering. Apartment dwellers could efficiently, effectively and sustainably generate electricity.

Home battery system

Something to consider if you have a renewable energy source such as solar panels or wind turbines is that any extra energy you produce that you don't use straight away is lost or pumped back into the grid. So it’s worth considering a battery system where this energy can be stored. No longer is this just for nonconformists living off-grid, new “smart” homes are looking at this as more of a standard. If you have a renewable electricity generation system in your house, such as solar PV, then you will inevitably generate more electricity than you need at times of high supply and low demand, with any surplus exported back into the grid but home batteries such as Tesla’s Powerwall are changing this.

The environmental benefits of being more self-sufficient