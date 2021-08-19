Europe's fastest growing electric car markets

With no noise, no pollution, better acceleration, and cheaper running costs, electric cars are on the rise and set for significant growth over the coming decade. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects the number of electric vehicles on the road worldwide to reach 145 million by 2030. Electric car sales have particularly taken off in Europe, which has overtaken China as the world’s biggest EV market. An increase in demand and strict government rules and regulations toward vehicle emissions has been behind this growth. But which European countries have seen the biggest increase in alternative fuel vehicles between 2010 and 2020? The bubble chart below shows the top 20 countries based on those with the highest average annual growth rate. The European countries with the biggest increase in alternative fuel vehicles

Our data reveals an average annual growth rate of 59% in electric cars in Europe between 2015 and 2020, which equates to 8x more electric cars. But where in Europe has seen the biggest increase in electric vehicles? The table below shows the countries with the highest increase in the number of electric-only vehicles between 2015 and 2020. The European countries with the biggest increase in electric vehicles

The best-known types of alternative fuels are electric and hybrids, but there are all sorts of alternative fuel types. The bar chart below reveals the most popular alternative fuels of the past 10 years in Europe. The most popular alternative fuels