Top 20 Instagrammable greenhouses around the world

Number of Instagram hashtags: #189643
Credit: Shutterstock
The space-like structure consists of different biomes and hosts the largest indoor rainforest in the world. Opening to the public in 2000 it went on to be featured in the James Bond film, Die Another Day and has hosted a series of musical performances since.
Admission:
Adult: £28.50 Senior (aged 60+): £26
Student: £23.50
Family (2 adults, 2 children): £75
Child (aged 5–16): £15
Child (aged 0–4): Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #47257
Credit: Shutterstock
The Phipps Conservatory was founded in 1893 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s considered an interesting example of Vicotrian greenhouse architecture. As one of the “greenest” facilities in the world it produces all of its own energy making it entirely self-sufficient.
Admission:
Adult: $17.95
Senior (aged 60+): $16.95
Student: $16.95
Child (aged 2 - 18): $11.95
Child (0 - 2): Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #38687
Credit: @bookishkate
Completed in 1879, it’s one of the first municipal conservatories constructed in the United States and is the oldest remaining municipal wooden conservatory in the country. It still stands tall having survived a fire, an earthquake, and neglect during the depression era.
Admission:
Adults (Tues – Thurs): $10
Adults (Fri, Sat, Sun): $12
Youth (ages 12-17): $7
College Students (w ID): $7
Seniors (ages 65+): $7
Children (ages 5-11): $3
Children (4 & under): FREE
Number of Instagram hashtags: #37118
Credit: Shutterstock
Constructed between 1906 and 1907, it’s often referred to as “landscape under the glass” it is one of the largest greenhouse conservatories in the US. However, in 2011 it suffered catastrophic damage after a night of heavy hail, but was rapidly repaired and opened fully again within a year.
Admission:
Everyone: Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #28359
Credit: @fpconservatory Franklin Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Built in 1895 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974, it is a horticultural and educational institution. Interestingly, for a short period, animals were kept in the conservatory in the 1920’s, but as of late it has taken to displaying artwork and sculptures.
Admission:
Adults (ages 13–59): $19
Seniors (ages 60+): $16
Child (ages 3–12): $12
Members and children under 2: Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #25042
Credit: Shutterstock
The Flower Dome is the largest greenhouse in the world entering the Guinness Book of Records in 2015. Part of the Gardens by the Bay nature park in Singapore it replicates a cool-dry mediterranean climate. For being a relatively new construct, it’s made its mark as an iconic tourist attraction.
Admission:
Adult: $28
Child (ages 3-12): $15
Number of Instagram hashtags: #21069
Credit: Shutterstock
These three spherical conservatories form part of the Amazon headquarters in Seattle, Washington. As well as housing 40,000 plants, they also serve as an employee lounge and workspace. Public access is limited.
Number of Instagram hashtags: #19766
Credit: @mirroredximage
Established in 1976, it consists of four glass pyramids each hosting different climates. It’s currently closed for rehabilitation work until 2021 but it's one of the best-known landmarks of Edmonton.
Number of Instagram hashtags: #13825
Credit: Shutterstock
The second largest conservatory in London is located in the heart of the City of London and features 2000 species of plants and trees, as well as terrapins and koi carp.Currently it’s only open to the public on Sunday afternoons and some bank holidays.
Admission:
Everyone: Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #13129
Credit: @ms.maddiehealy
Lincoln Park Conservatory is a Victorian Era glass house, built in the late nineteenth century. It contains four rooms displaying exotic plants from around the world. Rare orchids, like the Moth orchid, can be found in the Orchid room.
Admission:
Everyone: Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #11741
Credit: @shy_in_nature
More than just a greenhouse, Krohn Conservatory often hosts weddings and other private events. Opening in 1933, 33 years later it was subjected to a hailstorm where it received extensive damage. After this, its original wood was replaced with aluminium.
Admission:
Adults: $7.00
Youth (ages 5-17): $5.00
Children (4 and under): Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #10914
University of Arizona owned, its mission is to serve as a center for research, outreach, teaching, and lifelong learning about Earth, its living systems, and its place in the universe. Named "Biosphere 2" because it was meant to be the second fully self-sufficient biosphere, after the Earth itself.
Admission:
Adults: $21
Seniors: $19
Military: $19
Children (ages 5-12): $14
UA student, faculty, or staff with UA CatCard: $11
Non-UA student with college ID: $16
Number of Instagram hashtags: #10768
Credit: Shutterstock
The 628ft long greenhouse is the largest surviving Victorian glasshouse in the world. Opening in 1862, the Grade-I listed building went under a 5 year renovation process opening again in 2018 and sits within Kew Gardens.
Admission:
Adult: £14.50
Young Person (ages 17 - 25): £7.25
Children (ages 0 -16): Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #8846
Credit: Shutterstock
Made up of 3,426 glass panes fit into a wood and iron framework, this Victorian-style greenhouse structure is modeled on London's Crystal Palace. Inside, the Volunteer Park Conservatory is divided into five display houses: bromeliads, ferns, palms, seasonal, and cacti/succulents. In 2005, 2008 and 2014, the Conservatory witnessed the rare flowering of a corpse flower which is only likely to bloom two to three times within their 40-year life spans.
Admission:
Adult: $4
Youth (age 13-17): $2
Child (age 0-12): Free
FOC Members Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #8603
Credit: @konschmidtstan
Primarily an art museum featuring mediterraneann sculptures, it also features a palm garden under a glass dome. Established in 1882 it’s shown artworks from painters such as Jacques-Louis David, Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Degas and Cézanne, as well as those by Post-impressionists such as van Gogh, Toulouse-Lautrec and Bonnard.
Admission:
Adults: 57,50 DKK. (Unreduced 115 DKK.)
Under 27/students with a valid Student ID: 42,50 DKK. (Unreduced 85 DKK.)
Under 18: Free
Tuesday: Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #4772 - PERMISSION
Credit: @wintergirlwolf
Kibble Palace is the most notable of the glasshouses in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens. The building structure is of curved wrought iron and glass supported by cast iron beams resting on ornate columns, surmounted on masonry foundations. It was initially used as an exhibition and concert venue, before being used for growing plants from the 1880s.
Admission:
Everyone: Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #4686
Credit: Shutterstock
Allan Gardens (founded in 1858) is one of the oldest parks in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The southern "Tropical House" has a waterwheel and tropical plants like orchids and bromeliads. The "Cool House" has a waterfall, Kashmirian Cypress, small pond and citrus trees.
Admission:
Everyone: Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #3602
Credit: Shutterstock
Opened by Diana, Princess of Wales in 1987 it is the third major conservatory of Kew Gardens. During its construction a time capsule was buried containing the seeds of basic crops, an endangered plant species, and key publications on conservation.
Admission:
Adult: £14.50
Young Person (ages 17 - 25): £7.25
Children (ages 0 -16): Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #3602
Credit: @lindaswholesomelife
The Royal Greenhouses of Laeken are a vast complex of heated greenhouses which date back to the 18th century. Over 800,000 litres of fuel oil are required to heat the buildings each year. Visits are limited to only a two week period between April and May when the flowers are in bloom.
Admission:
Adult: €2.50
Child (ages 0 - 18): Free
Number of Instagram hashtags: #3249
Credit: @mvh_art
Originally constructed in 1911, the Lamberton Conservatory displays exotic flowers and foliage plants from around the world in lush tropical settings.In 2007, the Parks Department sought one million dollars for a complete tear down and historic reconstruction, maintaining every possible detail of the original design.
Admission:
Adult: $3
Senior (ages 62+): $2
Child (ages 6-18): $2
Child (0-5): Free
Methodology:
We took the most notable greenhouses according to Wikipedia and created another list through our own research. We then searched on Instagram for how many hashtags each building had and ranked them according to the most hashtags achieved.