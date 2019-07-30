Uswitch energy awards 2022

Now in its 17th year, the Uswitch Energy Customer Satisfaction Report is based on an annual survey of energy customers, in association with YouGov.
It's been a challenging year for the energy market, so we're focusing on the suppliers that are going above and beyond for their customers during this difficult time.
The 2022 Uswitch Energy Awards ranks the best energy suppliers in five categories based on a wide-ranging customer survey that took place at the end of 2021. Check out the winners below.
Utility Warehouse won Best Customer Service with a customer satisfaction score of 75%, having come second in 2021.
OVO Energy cracked the top three but could only come second with a customer satisfaction score of 69%.
Octopus Energy came third this year with a customer satisfaction score of 68%, having come first last year.
Utility Warehouse are this year's supplier that customers are most likely to recommend, with a customer satisfaction score of 76%.
Having won in this category in 2021, Octopus comes second this year with a customer satisfaction score of 74%.
A new entrant into the top three this year, So Energy scored 71% in this year's survey.
Utilita improves on its second place result in the Best App category in 2021, achieving a customer satisfaction score of 67%.
Utility Warehouse breaks into the top three in the Best App category this year.
OVO Energy's mobile app earns it a third-place result in this year's Best App category.
Utility Warehouse comes first for the second year in a row in the Best Rewards category.
OVO came second in the Best Rewards category in 2021, and comes second in 2022 as well.
Having not placed in 2021, Utilita breaks into the top three in the 2022 awards
While it didn't place in this category in 2021, OVO has scooped the top prize for Best Online Experience in 2022 with a customer satisfaction score of 82%.
Utilita makes a strong case for victory with a customer satisfaction score just one point below the winners at 81%.
So Energy comes third in a very competitive category with a customer satisfaction score of 79%.
The 2022 Uswitch Energy Awards are based on an independent survey of energy customers, in association with YouGov.
Based on more than 16,000 respondents to Uswitch's survey, energy suppliers are ranked in five categories that matter to customers the most, taking this challenging energy market into consideration.
Utility Warehouse won the Best Customer Service award, having come second in 2021. It also won the Most Likely to Recommend and the Best Rewards awards.
Utilita bagged the award for Best App, and OVO Energy won the award for Best Online Experience.
The Uswitch Energy Awards were decided by a UK consumer panel of 16,269 energy customers, aged 18+. Responses were collected between 11 November and 16 December 2021.