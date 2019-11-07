The cost of energy is something that touches all of us. Whether you’re paying for your own residential energy use, business energy use or contributing to costs via a landlord or accommodation body, the price of each unit of energy impacts the cost of so many everyday activities - from watching TV to charging a phone to powering up an electric vehicle.

Comparing energy prices is important in ensuring you get the best deal for your home or office. But how does the price of power in the UK compare to the rest of the world?

The cost of daily power consumption

The cost of electricity is measured in kilowatt hours (KWh), equivalent to the power consumption of 1000 watts for an hour. Most appliances and electrically charged items in your home will be rated using KWh.

We took some of the most common daily energy requirements and calculated their annual KWh requirements based on average time taken per activity; these activities are:

One 8-minute shower per day

Four kettle boils per day at 3 minutes per boil

Two hours of LED TV watching per day

Seven hours of laptop energy per day, 5 days per week

Mobile phone charging for 2 hours 40 minutes per day

One three-hour washing machine cycle per week