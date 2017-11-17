Black Friday shopping tips: everything you need to bag a bargain

Black Friday 2020 is nearly upon us. And it's fair to say there aren't many better times to bag yourself a cheap deal on a smartphone, SIM only deal or that fancy gadget you've been eyeing all year.

But with Black Friday 2020 taking place during a UK-wide lockdown, pretty much all the best bargains will be online this year. So, instead of rushing to the shops or queuing overnight to buy a cut-price TV, you'll need a digital strategy instead.

And this is where we come in. We've compiled a list of great shopping tips and tricks to help you make the most of Black Friday 2020.

1. Make sure you've got a strong, fast internet connection

In previous years, the winners of Black Friday were those with sharp elbows and the time and patience to queue outside department stores from the early hours of the morning.

But this year, the UK will be in lockdown over the Black Friday weekend. So to maximise your chances of bagging some great online bargains, you'll need a reliable and fast internet connection.

2. Set a budget

Exercising fiscal discipline isn't easy. Rishi Sunak will tell you that much. But it's also vital if you're going to avoid overspending on things you don't necessarily need.

So decide how much you can afford to spend on Black Friday bargains and stick to it.

3. Do your Christmas shopping

Now that all but non-essential shops are closed until at least the beginning of December, more people than ever will be doing their Christmas shopping online this year.

And with budgets being more stretched than ever this year for a lot of people, Black Friday bargains could really help you get your loved ones the gifts they want without breaking the bank.

We recommend making a list (and checking it twice) of all the presents you need to buy and start looking out for Black Friday deals for those items.

4. Start early, as Black Friday gets earlier every year

Officially Black Friday happens on 27th November, at which point the starting pistol is fired on across-the-board reductions. Unofficially, however, Black Friday price cutting starts a lot earlier.

In turn, it makes sense to start your bargain-hunting early too. Already you can find a pretty smart selection of smartphones from Samsung, Honor, Xiaomi and Huawei that have been reduced for Black Friday.

Naturally, the best deals at big retailers come and go very quickly. So to give yourself the best chance of getting what you're after, it's a good idea to sign up for online accounts with your favoured stores right now.

That way you won't waste valuable moments entering your account details when you're trying to beat your shopping rivals to the punch.

5. Arm yourself with a plan

In the heat of battle, you need a strategy. The Romans knew it. The Carthaginians knew it. And now you know it.

To ensure you're ready to pounce, it's smart to take a good look around now at the items you've earmarked for purchase and make a shortlist. Note down the standard retail prices too, so you know what a bargain really looks like.

6. Keep an eye out for Black Friday SIM only deals

If previous Black Friday's are anything to go by, SIM only deals and contract phone deals that offer twice as much data (for example 20GB per month for the price of 10GB) are among the most in demand.

In 2018, there was also a range of SIM only deals with a free voucher, some of which were worth around £80.

7. Check your mobile, broadband and TV contracts

If you're still under contract with your broadband or mobile provider, you're tied up for now and a good proportion of Black Friday deals that involve a contract won't be available to you.

But if you're out of contract, you're footloose and free to grab yourself a bargain.

How do you find Black Friday deals?

To ensure you know when items you're looking to buy are discounted, set up alerts with retailers. Once it's active, you'll be notified whenever the prices change.

Some retailers publicise their most attention-grabbing deals exclusively on social media sites. So you may also want to set up push notifications for updates from them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Will there be good Black Friday mobiles deals?

It's not uncommon for networks to cut upfront charges, or even waive them altogether, for phone-and-contract deals on Black Friday.

That goes for new, in-demand phones from the likes of Samsung and Apple, as well as older models.