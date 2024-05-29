Pros Premium look and feel

LTE connectivity on a budget

Smooth 90Hz refresh rate Cons Occasional stutter in general use

No anti-reflective coating on the screen, leading to bright environment glare

OnePlus' return to tablet territory delivers a wallet-friendly sequel in the form of the Pad Go. Does it deliver where it counts while bringing down that all-important price point? Let's take a closer look at our OnePlus Pad Go review to find out!

Design

Despite its budget-friendly positioning, the OnePlus Pad Go exudes a premium look and feel.

With a compact design and a daring two-tone 'twin mint' finish, it delivers a device that catches the eye at first glance.

The design shares similarities with its bigger sibling, the original OnePlus Pad, but it also carves out its own aesthetic identity.

The default horizontal orientation and slim profile make it comfortable to hold, whether you're binge-watching your favourite shows or tackling productivity tasks.

The Pad Go's weight is a fairly dainty 532g - saving more than 20 grams over its OnePlus tablet stablemate. Its sturdy metal frame and decent dimensions (255m x 188mm x 6.89mm) make it the perfect portable companion.

However, there's one notable omission: the screen lacks an anti-reflective coating, which is a minor drawback for outdoor use (and for capturing photos for this review!).

Between a lack of anti-glare and a relatively low maximum brightness of 400 nits, it does occasionally have a legibility issue when on the move.

The OnePlus Pad Go's vibrant visuals are delivered courtesy of a 2.4K LCD display boasting a resolution of 2408 x 1720. This display delivers a smooth—if not silky—90Hz refresh rate and makes for a more than capable device.

The aspect ratio is an interesting 7:5—not quite the ultra-widescreen experience of a gaggle of Android competition, but it eschews the boxy dimensions of the iPad, making for a whopping 28.85m of screen to enjoy.

When it comes to audio, the OnePlus Pad Go serenades with a quartet of Dolby Atmos speakers nestled in its corners, offering a great aural accompaniment to whatever's on screen.

Loud and bassy—but without distortion—the Pad Go certainly delivers when it comes to content consumption and creation, making for a strong first impression.

Camera

The OnePlus Pad Go features a centred 8MP front camera that excels in video calls, offering a satisfactory experience.

Flipping the Go over, the rear 8MP camera is equally practical, with fair image clarity.

AI enhancements marginally improve lighting and hues, but the overall camera performance does fall short on occasion.

Entirely serviceable, you can capture video at up to 1080p and 30fps, and whilst the absence of a flash means it's not the one when the sun goes down, it's still a handy device.

Processor and Storage

What the OnePlus Pad Go lacks in horsepower, it more than makes up for in practicality, making for a harmonious balance.

8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are the order of the day, but an entirely welcome expandable storage slot (which also houses a SIM tray for 4G) means up to 1TB of additional space if you spring for a microSD card—one thing you won't find on its bigger brother and a welcome addition.

A Mediatek Helio G99 processor is under the bonnet, delivering fair performance when it comes to multitasking. Those spoiled by flagship tablets will notice the occasional stutter under load, but this is certainly a capable machine in its own right.

It handles multitasking, web browsing, and media consumption with ease. OxygenOS 13 provides a smooth software experience, and while it lacks Android 14 (for now), it remains user-friendly.

Battery Life

The OnePlus Pad Go boasts an impressive 8000mAh battery, which, coupled with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, delivers more than healthy battery life.

For moderate use involving content streaming and web browsing, the tablet easily lasts around 6 to 7 hours of screen-on-time.

Heavy streaming at maximum refresh rate and brightness may require daily charging, but the tablet's standby performance is commendable, dropping by single digits over extended periods.

Verdict

The OnePlus Pad Go is a tempting proposition for those seeking a budget Android tablet offering.

It offers Dolby Atmos audio support, a 90Hz display, and expandable storage - all at an attractive price point of just £269.

However, the snazzier and more powerful OnePlus Pad frequently gets heavily discounted and bundled with free gifts—currently, it's just £379 (with a £20 discount code driving the price down even further)—so the decision becomes a lot less clear-cut.

If you're torn between the two, do consider the OnePlus Pad for that higher resolution display and performance boost.

However, if support for LTE connectivity, a sleek design out of the box and price are your priorities, the Pad Go certainly won't disappoint.