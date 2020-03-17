How can I get a free streaming service with my mobile phone contract?

Stuck in self isolation? Working from home for the near future? Your phone contract might already have something to keep you entertained while you’re cooped up indoors.

Mobile networks have long offered bonuses and incentives to entice people into signing up to pay monthly plans. And a recent trend has been adding on a highly desirable entertainment service at a big discount. Or in some cases, completely free.

Streaming services are fast becoming a big part of our lives. Whether you’re a loyal Prime Videoer or you got BritBox for your nan so she can watch old episodes of Only Fools and Horses on repeat, there’s endless content out there to binge-watch.

And with Disney’s much-anticipated streaming service, Disney+, launching on 24th March 2020, there’s never been more services competing for our attention and our cash.

But what if you could get a subscription to one of the services for free with your mobile phone contract? Read on as we take a look at what’s on offer.

Disney+ 6 months free with O2

Disney’s brand-new streaming service, Disney+, is every bit as magical as you’d hope it would be. So as you might expect, it comes with every Disney animated classic, from Snow White to Frozen, as well as all the Pixar films, like Toy Story, Finding Nemo and Cars.

But that’s not all. As many of you will know, Disney has built a vast entertainment empire over the last decade by buying up some of the world’s most successful film franchises, including Marvel, Star Wars and 20th Century Fox. So, Disney+ also comes with all the Star Wars films, everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and every episode of The Simpsons ever.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also exclusive content, including Marvel and Star Wars TV shows that you won’t find anywhere else.

Signing up for a Disney+ subscription will set you back £5.99 a month. That’s not a bad price regardless, but if you’re an O2 customer (or are going to be an O2 customer) there are two excellent Disney+ deals on offer.

Disney+ officially launches in the UK on March 24, and if you sign up to a O2 as a new user, or upgrade if you’re an existing customer, you can get Disney+ for six months at no cost. To get the free content all you need to do is select as one of the bonuses O2 offers when you sign up or upgrade. If you already have bonuses you may need to swap it out for one.

Word is that O2 will also offer £2 off the Disney+ subscription if you’re a current customer but not yet ready to upgrade. At the time of writing, the precise details of this offer aren’t finalised, so stay tuned for more info.

Vodafone Entertainment plans

Vodafone has some excellent streaming bonuses on offer if you sign up to one of its Unlimited plans. This is a match made in heaven as, with unlimited, you get exactly what it says on the tin - unlimited data. So you can stream, stream, stream as much as you like without having to worry about a data cap.

These plans are on 5G too, so if you have a 5G phone you’ll never have to worry about buffering or slow downloads, the superfast connection will have you streaming in seconds. It's a stream dream.

The big add-on here is Amazon Prime Video. For the length of your Unlimited plan, you can choose Prime Video, which will give you access to a host of movies, shows, and original entertainment on your phone, at no extra cost.

Alternatively, you can opt for Sky Sports Mobile TV to get a world of sporting fun beamed directly into your smartphone, or focus purely on shows with a NOW TV entertainment pass.

How do you get your add ons? Easy, when you sign up for an entertainment plan, you’ll get a text giving you a choice of the three aforementioned add-ons - Amazon Prime Video, NOW TV Entertainment Pass or Sky Sports Mobile TV.

Then, all you have to do is select which you’d like to include, download the chosen app on to your smartphone and then settle back for all the entertainment!

EE and Britbox

If you’re an EE customer, you can enjoy the best homegrown entertainment in the shape of an extended free trial to Britbox, the UK’s answer to Netflix.

All EE pay monthly and tablet customers can get six months of Britbox completely free! And you can stream all sorts of shows on a range of your devices including smartphones, tablets, PCs and Smart TVs.

Crucially, when you’re streaming Britbox on your EE mobile device, it won’t use up your data allowance - so you don’t have to worry about running out of data. And when the six months is up you can continue your Britbox subscription for just £5.99 a month, or if you’ve had your fill easily opt out.

BritBox is a collaboration between BBC and ITV where you can watch hundreds of current shows, beloved box sets and classic favourites from the library of British television. Think every episode of Doctor Who, Only Fools and Horses, Line of Duty, Broadchurch and loads more.

Sky Mobile

Are you a Sky Mobile and Sky TV customer? Well you’ve got a lot of great entertainment just waiting to be streamed on your smartphone. Depending on your TV package, you can stream a huge catalogue of movies, sports and the absolute best in American shows. We’re talking about award-winning favourites like Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Euphoria, Curb Your Enthusiasm and all those big HBO super shows.

The best bit? On Sky Mobile you can stream via the Sky apps on your smartphone completely free of data restrictions. So you can binge a whole box set and not even use a smidgen of your data allowance. The sky's the limit! (sorry).

Apple TV+

Did you know that if you’ve bought an iPhone recently you can get free Apple TV+ for a whole year?

That’s right, if you bought an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac or Apple TV since the 10th September 2019 you qualify for a free 12 month subscription to Apple TV+ worth £59.88.

Just tap the Apple TV app (make sure it's updated) on your new Apple device to activate the subscription. You'll then have a whole year of excellent entertainment with Hollywood heavyweights.

