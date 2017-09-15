iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: buyer’s guide to the best deals

After their big reveal earlier this month alongside the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are now available to buy.

And with augmented reality tech, wireless charging and a seriously impressive camera, they're very, very worthy upgrades to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Here, we've rounded up out what we think are the best deals on the market right now.

Three iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals

Currently, Three has two fantastic Uswitch exclusive deals for the 64GB iPhone 8 that come with a £100 gift voucher.

For £55 a month plus £79 upfront, you can get a monthly allowance of unlimited texts and calls and a whopping 12GB of data for the iPhone 8.

Or for an extra £5 a month, you can triple your data allowance to 30GB a month. So that’d be £60 a month and £79 upfront for the iPhone 8. You’ll also get unlimited messages and minutes thrown in.

When you choose either of these deals with Uswitch, you’ll get a £100 e-voucher to spend with Amazon, Currys/PC World or iTunes.

Sky Mobile iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals

Both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are currently available to pre-order with Sky Mobile.

Prices start at just £32 a month for a standard 64GB iPhone 8, with nothing to pay upfront. This will get you 500MB a month on a Sky Swap24 contract.

If you’re the kind of person that wants the latest handset every year, you can get the impressive iPhone 8 Plus on a Sky Swap12 contract for £54 a month, with a £99 upfront charge.

This will get you 5GB of data, along with free calls and texts for existing Sky TV customers. Better still, you’ll be able to upgrade your iPhone 8 in 12 months, which should coincide nicely with the release of next year’s iPhone.

Existing Sky TV customers also get unlimited free calls and texts, while non-customers can pay £10 extra a month unlimited minutes and messages.

O2 iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals

O2 has confirmed it will be stocking the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. And there are already some pretty good pre-order offers to choose from.

Our favourite O2 deal for the iPhone 8 is through Carphone Warehouse and comes in at £63 a month plus £49.99 upfront. This bags you a monthly data allowance of unlimited calls and texts, plus a very generous 30GB of data.

Want to get the iPhone 8 Plus instead? It’ll cost you £60 extra upfront. So you’ll be paying £109.99 upfront and then £63 a month and you’ll get unlimited calls, minutes and 30GB of data every month.

EE iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals

It’s no surprise that EE is offering some great monthly deals for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Our pick of EE’s offerings for the standard iPhone 8 is available through Carphone Warehouse. For £47.99 a month plus £149.99 upfront you can get the 64GB iPhone 8, along with a monthly allowance of 25GB plus unlimited calls and texts.

Want to go all-out for the new iPhone? You can get the iPhone 8 Plus on EE with a staggering 100GB monthly data allowance for £72.99 a month and a £9.99 upfront charge. You’ll also get unlimited minutes and texts thrown in.

Vodafone iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals

Not ones to be left out, Vodafone is also offering a selection of very competitive deals for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

For us, the standout deal for a standard iPhone 8 costs £54 a month for a monthly allowance of 50GB of data, as well as unlimited calls and texts. That’s it. No upfront costs at all. And you’ll get £15 cashback.

Want to go large? Pay an extra £6 a month for an iPhone 8 Plus. So that’s £60 a month with no upfront costs. You’ll also get a whopping 70GB of data every month, as well as all-you-can-eat minutes and messages, along with £10 cashback.

Virgin Mobile iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals

Virgin Mobile is offering the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on a selection of one-month rolling contracts.

Our personal favourite costs £679 for the handset. After that, it’s just £15 a month for 4GB of data, 2,500 minutes and unlimited texts.

You can also pick up the same monthly deal for the iPhone 8 Plus, with £779 to pay upfront.

giffgaff iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals

giffgaff is offering the iPhone 8 for £40 upfront and £55.90 per month, which adds up to £1,006.60 over the course of the 24-month contract term. This gets you 5GB of data and 1,000 minutes per month and unlimited texts.

iD Mobile iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals

iD is selling the iPhone 8 for £47.99 per month, plus £119.99 upfront. Allowances are 6GB of data, 2,000 minutes and 5,000 texts per month. Total outlay is £1271.75.

The outstanding iPhone 7 Plus iD Mobile deal for us is priced £49.99 and £149.99 upfront. That buys you 6GB of data, 5,000 texts and 2,000 minutes.

SIM-free iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals

You can pre-order the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus SIM-free and off-contract from Apple’s website.

You can buy the standard 64GB iPhone 8 for £699, while the larger iPhone 8 Plus will set you back £799.