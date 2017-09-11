STK phones: everything you need to know

You may not have heard of it, but STK is a mobile phone manufacturer that makes a great range of handsets aimed at people who don’t want to spend a fortune on a high-end gadget.

STK phones are significantly cheaper than most other brands out there. But crucially, a lot of its handsets still have premium features you’d expect to find on much more expensive smartphones.

But is STK really as good as it sounds? Read on and we’ll find out.

1) A smartphone for under £50

When we said an STK phone won’t break the bank, we really meant it. STK’s entry-level smartphone costs just £49.99, which is significantly cheaper than other budget brands.

And incredibly for the price, the Storm 2e Pluz phone comes with a five-megapixel camera complete with flash and a two-megapixel selfie shooter. It can also connect to 3G internet and has a powerful quad-core processor to keep things running smoothly.

Obviously if you’re used to deluxe devices, you’ll notice a difference in speed, image quality and battery life. But if you want a smartphone and don’t want to pay for any of the extra bells and whistles that hike up the prices on most modern handsets, the Storm 2e Pluz has got your name on it.

Get the STK Storm 2e Pluz for £47.99.

2) High-end features for a bargain price

STK has a whole range of smartphones so you can choose a handset that suits your needs and budget.

The STK Storm 4, for example, offers 4G mobile internet, a bigger battery than the Storm 2e Pluz and an eight-megapixel camera complete with flash and autofocus. And it’ll only cost you £79.99.

If you’re after a better camera though, you could shell out an extra £20 and get the best-selling SYNC 5e, which has an impressive 13-megapixel camera with flash and autofocus. It also has a five-megapixel front-facing camera with a flash to help you take great selfies after dark. And all for £84.99.

3) Perfect for festivals and outdoor holidays

STK also has the perfect handset if you like spending a lot of time in the great outdoors and need a hardy phone to take with you.

The appropriately-named Avenger 500 phone is just as strong as it sounds. Built to be shockproof, dustproof and waterproof, it should survive being dropped, soaked and splattered. Making it ideal for hiking holidays and festivals.

It also comes with the same great camera as the SYNC 5e, so you can capture the beauty of your outdoor adventure. And it’s got a super-long battery life, which is very handy if you find yourself miles away from a plug socket.

Best of all, it’s on offer at the moment, reduced from £249.99 to £199.99.

Buy the Avenger 500.

4) STK also offers feature phones

And if you don’t want any smartphone frills at all, STK also offers a selection of good, old-fashioned feature phones.

The R45i costs just £12.99. It’s so perfectly uncomplicated, it brings back memories of simpler times when a phone was used to make calls and send texts. It also comes with some great retro games, including Snake.

Get the R45i feature phone.

5) Established British brand

STK is a proudly British company with 24 years’ experience in the mobile phone market.

So although you may not have heard of it, STK has actually been around for a long time. And now the brand is working with several big retailers, including Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, John Lewis and Asda, you’ll be able to get hold of a handset pretty easily.