UK pubs reopen with ordering apps

As lockdown rules begin to relax a landmark day is nearly upon us, the hospitality industry will be allowed to open again which means you’ll soon be able to go to a pub and have a drink.

But before you rush to the bar to get a round in for your friends, it’s important to remember that Coronavirus is still a concern, and that the drinking experience may be quite a bit different than it was before, in fact ordering from the bar itself may be a thing of the past.

The government has issued guidelines to the hospitality industry to give advice as to how restaurants, pubs and bars can operate whilst we’re still social distancing and keeping ourselves and others in the community safe.

A big feature of new-normal pubs is expected to be ordering drinks and food via apps, to avoid people crowding in close proximity at bars.

A number of the big chain pubs have already taken the step to create apps to help thirsty customers get themselves a pint, so let’s take a look at some of the apps you should download if you want to grab a drink this weekend and beyond.

Wetherspoon

Wetherspoon, a national favourite, will be reopening 750 of its pubs around the country from July 4 - so you’ll soon be able to visit one.

Wetherspoon is well prepared for new-normal pub life as the chain already has an app. Anyone who has the app downloaded onto their Apple or Android phone can order drinks and food to their table. You can also pay directly through the app as long as you have Apple Pay, Google Pay or PayPal set up.

Download the Wetherspoon app

Greene King

Another big UK pub chain, Greene King, is set to reopen its pubs from July. To cut queues and minimise contact inside pubs, Greene King is asking customers to download its app before visiting pubs. In the app you can order drinks, food, browse the menu and pay. Your order will be brought to your table.

Get the Greene King app

Slug and Lettuce

If you’re planning on visiting a Slug and Lettuce pub, make sure you download their app, which the pub chain claims will help you "order food and drink quicker than you can take a selfie".

Find the Slug and Lettuce app here

Nicholson’s

The Nicholson’s pub app isn’t currently set up for ordering, but it does let you reserve a table which could prove to be a valuable tool as pubs are likely to be very busy.

Download the Nicholson’s app

Swiftly

Swiftly is an app that’s been developed by master beer maker Heineken, and while it hasn’t named which pubs it will be used in, Heineken has 2,700 pubs in the country so there’s sure to be one near you soon.

With the Swiftly you’ll be able to book tables, order food and drinks and even earn loyalty points.

Get the Swiftly app now

OrderPay

OrderPay isn't affiliated with a single brand or chain, so it can be used in a range of pubs throughout England. Currently we know that you can use OrderPay to order food and drinks to your table in Drake and Morgan bars as well as in any pub owned by the Stonegate company, which covers over 700 drinking establishments in the country.

Download OrderPay

So there’s a good selection of apps to help you get a drink. If you are planning on enjoying a pint of beer or a glass of wine this weekend, remember to follow the social distancing guidelines, keep a bottle of hand sanitiser with you, and of course drink responsibly.