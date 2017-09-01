VOXI SIM-only deals: everything you need to know

Aimed principally at young people but available to everyone, VOXI is a new mobile phone SIM-only service provider that claims to be first-ever network to enable young people “to use their phones the way they want to”.

Its key selling point is that it allows said data-hungry youths to use messaging and social media apps without eating into their monthly allowances. The rest of their data is then theirs to fritter away on whatever else they want.

So if you’re all about getting into heated spats on Twitter, sharing your holiday snaps on Facebook or, gulp, flexin’ on Insta, it seems VOXI might be just the ticket. The same goes if you’re a parent of a child whose entire existence seems to be lived on those very services.

But what else does VOXI offer? What are the price plans like? And how does it compare to other networks? Sit tight and we’ll walk you through it.

How much is all this going to cost me?

VOXI offers three SIM-only plans. All of which operate on a rolling contract basis, so you can cancel at any time with 30 days’ notice, and offer unlimited texts and minutes.

The cheapest plan is £10 per month and gets you a monthly usage allowance of 2GB. The middle-of-the-road option is £15 for 5GB. Need more? Then there’s £20-per-month option, which bags you 15GB.

In keeping with EU regulations, all plans let you use your UK allowances in 28 EU destinations for no extra charge.

So I won’t use up any data when using social networking apps. Is that right?

That is indeed right. On all three VOXI plans you spend as time as you like on Facebook and Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter and Viber apps and you won’t use any of your data allowance.

That means you’ve got more to use for data-heavy video and music streaming. As well as emails, Google Maps and whathaveyou.

The caveat is that you’ll only be able to access those ‘free’ social networking and messaging services if you’ve got some data allowance left. If not, you’ll have to shell out for an add-on.

No contract, no credit check

VOXI plans automatically refresh at the end of the month. But, provided you abide by the 30 days’ notice period, you’re free to cancel at any time. With no contract, you’re then free to switch to another network. Or take a digital detox. Or go off-grid, if you prefer.

The fact there’s no contract also means there’s no credit check to pass.

It uses Vodafone’s network

As with other sub-brands owned by larger networks, such as SMARTY from Three, VOXI piggybacks on Vodafone’s 4G network.

That means if you sign up with VOXI, you’re getting a network that covers 97% of the UK population.

Add-ons cost extra

In the event you run out of data, you can buy 1GB extra for £3.

Interestingly, somewhere along the line VOXI will also introduce passes that will enable customers to use video and music apps without eating into their data allowance.

How does VOXI compare to rivals?

Prices are pretty good, but broadly in-line with the competition.

But the real differentiator is that it offers data-free usage on a very extensive range of social networking and messaging sites.

That's not to say that it's entirely alone in that. Virgin Mobile currently allows you to use Twitter, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp without depleting your data. But you don't get data-free use of Facebook, Instagram and the other services that make up VOXI's offering.

Sign up with Three on a Go Binge plan right now and you can stream video and music on Netflix, Deezer and SoundCloud data-free (provided you've got a subscription to those services, of course).

I'm on Vodafone and want to join VOXI. Can I just stick in a VOXI SIM?

If you're already on Vodafone, you can indeed just insert a VOXI SIM and you're good. But if you're with another network, naturally you'll have to get your phone unlocked first.

Do you have to be young to join VOXI or can anyone sign up?

Not anymore. As of 5th April 2019, VOXI is open to people of all ages.