Oppo Find X2 Pro

The Oppo X2 Pro is a superstar smartphone that makes content look great. Your videos, clips and shows look better than ever thanks to the O1 Ultra Vision Engine and 120 frame rate. Say goodbye to motion blur and lag.

At a glance

6.7” Quad HD+ OLED display

48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP triple cameras

512 GB internal storage

Available in Ceramic Black & Orange Vegan Leather

Design and display

The Oppo X2 Pro dazzles from the moment you switch it on with its Quad HD+ OLED display. It’s packing a super smooth 120 Hz refresh for seamless playback of videos and silky web browsing. Colours are rich, full of detail and pop off the screen.

Sometimes staring at your smartphone screen for too long can be a strain on your eyes but with the Oppo X2 Pro’s AI adaptive eye protection feature, the display adjusts its brightness and tone depending on your surroundings, the light level and the temperature. So you can keep scrolling for longer.

Oppo phones always look the part, and the Find X2 Pro is no different. You can grab it in stylish Ceramic Black or the plush Orange Vegan Leather colours. And you don’t have to worry about spillages as its rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

How good is the Oppo X2 Pro camera?

You can always count on great photos with the Oppo X2 Pro’s triple camera set up. There’s a 48 MP wide-angle, 48 MP ultra-wide angle and 13 MP telephoto lens for vibrant, detailed and varied photography. And for shooting after dark, switch to night mode and always get a clear picture no matter the hour. For selfie fans AI beautification makes sure you always look your best and socially shareable.

When it comes to video recording, the Oppo X2 Pro is practically cinematic. Live HDR mode records unmissable moments in stunning HDR, and Ultra Steady Video keeps the video clear and still even in action packed moments. Background noise is a thing of the past too, the Find X2 Pro 3-mics to pick up the main audio in crystal clarity.

Does the Oppo X2 Pro have 5G?

Yes, the latest Oppo handset is 5G enabled. So providing you're on a 5G price plan, you can have access to blistering speeds and ultra quick downloads.

How good is the Oppo X2 Pro battery?

The Oppo X2 Pro gets you out of low battery moments with fast charge that gets you up to 40% in only ten minutes. And you won’t have long to wait to get to full charge either as the powerful 4260 mAh battery charges to max in under 40 minutes.

How much does the Oppo X2 Pro cost?

The Oppo X2 Pro doesn’t come cheap, but that’s because you’re paying for a premium smartphone with stunning features. like a powerful triple camera, 120 fps refresh rate and all important 5G connection. So, if you want to buy this super smartphone SIM free, it will set you back around £1099, which is in-line with other top tier smartphones.

Of course, you can always sign up to a pay monthly contract and get the phone for less, scroll up to see all our great deals.