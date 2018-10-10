 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

At a glance

Rumoured features include:

  • Large 6.3-inch screen and dual lens camera
  • First phone to be powered by new Android Pie software
  • Better battery life and wireless charging
6.3" OLED screen1440 x 2960 resolution
12.2MPNew night mode for improved low-light shots
3,430mAhFast charge included

Google Pixel 3 XL deals: pay monthly contracts

The Google Pixel 3 XL is a fantastic phone with a SIM-free price to match. So, if you don’t have hundreds of pounds to blow on a new handset, a monthly contract could be just what you’re looking for.

By spreading the cost over a two-year period, you’ll be able to get an affordable monthly payment, which will also get you an allowance of data, calls and texts.

Take a look at our comparison table above to find the deal that’s right for you.

Google Pixel 3 XL deals: SIM-free

With SIM-free prices starting at £869 for the standard 64GB version, the Google Pixel 3 XL isn’t a cheap phone. But if you’ve got the cash upfront, buying it outright could save you money in the long-run.

Once you’ve bought the 3 XL, you can then get a great SIM-only deal for a cheaper monthly outlay than you’d be able to get with a handset contract.

With SIM-only prices starting at just £5 a month, you can bag a bargain. And, with contracts lasting either 12 months or even one month, you’ll have far more flexibility than those locked into a two-year deal.

Check out all our best SIM-only deals.

Should I go for the standard Google Pixel 3 instead?

The Google Pixel 3 XL is bigger than the standard Pixel 3, with a brighter screen and better battery. It’s also got a notch at the top of the screen to house the front-facing camera.

But apart from that, the specs are fairly similar.

Interested in the smaller version? Take a look at all our best Google Pixel 3 deals.