The highlights

The new Google Pixel 4a is finally available. And with its impressive camera, long battery life and reasonable price, it looks like it was worth the wait.

At a glance

5.81-inch OLED display

12MP rear camera

8MP front camera

128GB internal storage

How good is the Pixel 4a screen?

The Pixel 4a has a bright 5.8-inch OLED display that's perfect for online browsing, streaming and gaming.

How good is the Pixel 4a camera?

The Pixel 4a’s 12MP camera is similar to the one on the Pixel 3, 3a and Pixel 4. So, although it's significantly cheaper than its predecessor, the Pixel 4, the 4a still delivers photographic quality that's up there with some of the best phone cameras available.

How long does the Pixel 4a battery last?

The Pixel 4a battery easily lasts the whole day. And it charges quickly too.

How much does the Pixel 4 cost?

The Google Pixel 4a cost £349 at the time of release, making it around half the price of the Pixel 4. So it's a real bargain.