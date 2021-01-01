The highlights

The Samsung Galaxy A10 has a big screen, takes great photos and has a battery that lasts the whole day. It does all the important things well with an extra splash of Samsung style.

At a glance

6.2-inch display

13MP rear camera + 5MP selfie camera

32GB internal storage

Available in Blue, Black, Red, Gold

Dreamy display

Measuring up at 6.2 inches, the Galaxy A10’s screen really holds your attention. Infinity-V means the display spans practically the whole phone - so you see more exciting entertainment and less boring bezel.

Whether you love playing games, kicking back with something to watch or just relaxing with an ebook, this big screen brings the best out of your media. You’ll get bright colours, detailed pictures and sharp characters.

Picture perfection

Smartphones have made photographers out of all of us, and whether you’re a landscape lover or a selfie superstar, the Galaxy A10 has you covered. There’s a 12MP camera on the back that’s great for all those must-snap moments - from striking sunsets to cute cats. Play around with the filters to get that photo primed for social sharing.

And when it comes to those all-important selfies, you’ve got loads of fun stickers and stamps to add that personalised touch. So pull your most serious pose, add some bunny ears and make your friends laugh.

Battery for days

Running on a powerful 3,400 mAh battery you can use your Samsung Galaxy A10 for the whole day without a frantic charger dash. So whether its box set binges on your commute after work or marathon group chats, you won’t lose juice at an awkward time.

Face to face, day and night

The days of typing in a pin code are gone, you don’t even need a fingerprint. You can unlock the Galaxy A10 just by looking at it thanks to Samsung’s facial recognition tech. There are some other great features too - night mode helps you wind down in the evening by gradually turning to dark mode, which eases the strain on your eyes.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy A10 cost SIM free?

SIM free, the Samsung Galaxy A10 retails for around £139. This low price makes the Galaxy a great phone for kids, a top quality replacement or a more-than-decent all rounder if you’re not fussed about fancy specs and just want to make calls, take pics and browse the web.

Samsung Galaxy A10 cheap deals

Samsung Galaxy A10 pay monthly contract deals start from as little as £9.99 a month for a two year contract, with no upfront costs for the handset itself. Low cost contracts may not have a huge amount of data, but that can be useful if you want to stay on top of your kids’ smartphone activity.

Samsung Galaxy A10 data deals

For more data heavy deals, prices start at around £16 for 2GB deals, and can go up to around £41 for bumper 30GB deals. You’ll need this if you’re big on streaming shows and downloading content.