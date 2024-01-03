What has the Note 7 got to offer?

The Galaxy Note 7's key selling points are:

Eyeball scanning security to keep your phone and personal details safe

An improved S Pen stylus that's better for note-taking and lets you create Gifs in seconds

On board storage of 64GB, with the scope to boost capacity by up to 256GB

5.7-inch QHD SuperAMOLED curved screen

Large 3,500mAh battery with fast-charge mode

12-megapixel rear camera and five-megapixel front camera

Improved S Pen stylus

At the heart of the Note 7 is its stylus S Pen. Much improved from earlier Note handsets and supplied free when you buy the phone, the Note 7’s S Pen still lets you make handwritten notes on your screen, but has a suite of additional features too.

Hover the S Pen over foreign-language words on a web page or photos and you can translate them instantly. And if you need to magnify a part of the display to get a closer look, you can hold the S Pen above the screen and zoom in up by up to 300%.

Bigger battery

The Note 7 also features a large 3,500mAh battery with a fast-charge mode that enables you to go from no charge to 100% in an hour and a half. So you’re much less likely to be caught short without charge than many other smartphones.

Better Security

To keep your personal details safe, the Note 7 is the first Note phone to feature eyeball-scanning security. That means you’ll only be able to unlock the handset if it recognises your iris. And there’s a fingerprint scanner too that adds an extra layer of security.

Water-resistant

The Note 7 is dustproof and water-resistant too. With an IP68 certification, you can submerge it in up to five feet of water for up to half an hour and you won’t damage the phone at all.

Screen upgrade and camera boost

Other key features of the Note 7 include a crisp 5.7-inch QHD SuperAMOLED curved screen, 12-megapixel and five-megapixel rear and front cameras and 64GB of internal storage, with the option to add a microSD card and boost capacity by up to 256GB.

Compare our best Samsung Galaxy note 7 deals and contracts on this page.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is available on pre-order ahead of its official on-sale date of September 2nd.

Were you following the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 rumours in the months and weeks before it was officially announced? Find out what the tech sites, leakers and tipsters got right and what they got wrong at our Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Rumours round-up.