What has the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G got to offer?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G’s features include:

Slim-framed 6.7-inch Infinity-O display

AMOLED technology gives realistic colours for a truly immersive experience

Six cameras produce professional-level photos and videos

Charges another phone wirelessly using Wireless PowerShare

5G means it’s future-proofed for next-gen internet speeds

512GB internal storage

8GB RAM makes operations super smooth

Fast charging juices up the battery quickly

Comes in a range of futuristic colours

5G

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G’s headline feature a next-gen mobile network technology that gives 5G phones super-quick internet access. Connected to 5G, you can download a high definition film in less than 10 seconds.

This also means streaming services like Netflix, Spotify and Amazon Prime Video will load with no hesitation whatsoever.

Amazing photos

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has a staggering six cameras – two on the front and four on the back. These include a 3D depth lens for giving your snaps more dimensionality, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens (great for group selfies and panorama shots), a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera for zooming in up close and personal.

But it’s not purely a numbers game. There are also fantastic features like live focus, which blurs out backgrounds while you focus on your subject, meaning stunning portrait snaps and videos. And using the 3D depth camera, you can quickly shift focus from the background to the foreground, and back again.

A battery to be reckoned with

Inside is a 4,500mAh battery, which gives you all-day use. It juices up quickly too, thanks to the fast charging tech. And it can even work as a wireless charger itself, thanks to its reverse wireless charging – just place another smartphone or wearable on the back of it, and it’ll transfer power to it, charging it like magic.

Why choose the Galaxy S10 5G over the Galaxy S10?

One word: speed. The S10 5G is one of the few handsets in the world compatible with 5G networks, meaning blazingly fast internet speeds. These networks are only in limited places at the moment, but they will roll out to more locations very soon.

If you want a handset that’s future-proofed, you should definitely consider the S10 5G.

The S10 5G is also bigger than the S10, meaning a better movie-watching and web-browsing experience. And the battery is bigger too, which should mean it goes longer before needing a recharge.

Are there still good deals for the Galaxy S10?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has made way for the 5G edition, which will get you the same great handset with the added bonus of fast 5G connectivity.