The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is here with a 120Hz display, excellent camera array and 5G connectivity - all for a more affordable price than many other premium smartphones.

At a glance

6.5-inch infinity-O display

Rear camera: 13MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto

Front Camera: 32MP

128GB storage

Available in Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE display?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display is ideal for all your favourite content. Whether you’re streaming shows, gaming or just scrolling through socials, the 120Hz refresh rate means everything is incredibly smooth. A 120Hz refresh rate is a feature usually only found on top tier premium devices, so Samsung including it on the Galaxy S20 FE is a pretty big deal.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has three cameras on the back - 12MP main cam, 12MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto.

The main camera is equipped with a big sensor that gives you great shots in low-light conditions, and your photos will always be full of colour and detail. has a larger sensor than in the Galaxy S10, so presumably the camera will perform well in low-light settings, although we haven’t had a chance to test it in such conditions.

If you’re shooting from far out the telephoto camera gets you close with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom. A handy zoom feature lets you adjust the image if you zoomed in on the wrong spot.

On the front, the 32MP camera is excellent for selfies, and you’ll find that it’s also great for group selfies as it has a wider angle lens than you usually see on selfie cams.

There are some really useful modes to help you take great pics too, such as single take, mode which uses all three lenses to pick out the best picture, and night mode has seen an improvement for even better pics after dark .

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE battery?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with with 4,500mAh battery, that gives you more than enough power to last the whole day without needing a charge. And when you do need to top up, super fast charging has you back to 100% in no time. Wireless PowerCharging is also supported for extra convenience.

What colours does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE come in?

The Galaxy S20 FE comes in six eye-catching colours to choose from. Take your pick from Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. It’s textured design also means it won’t pick up a lot of smudges and fingerprints.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE have 5G?

There are two versions of the smartphone being released - both 4G and 5G models. So if you want access to the super fast 5G connection, opt for the 5G version.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cost £599 at the time of its release.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE out?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is out now.