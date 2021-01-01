How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20+ camera?

Get ready for what Samsung are calling the “smartphone camera to end all cameras”. The Galaxy S20+ has everything you need to take great pics thanks to a 64MP Telephoto Camera, 10MP Front Camera and 12MP Wide Camera. So whether it’s a stunning wide angle landscape, a zoomed in close-up or a show stopping selfie the Galaxy S20+ will have your friends thinking you’re a professional photographer.

If you’re more of a moviemaker your clips just got a Hollywood level upgrade with the Galaxy S20+. Samsung's Super Steady 2.0 tech acts like a virtual gimbal, so you can get astonishingly smooth video even when you’re moving around at pace. Great for sports, gigs and all-action shooting. And best of all - it records in 8K Ultra HD. All your must-see moments will be watchable for years to come, with no compromise on quality - it’s a futureproof camera.

The Galaxy S20+ helps you get creative. Single Take shoots videos and images from multiple angles in one shot, so you can pick the best one to show off.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20+ display?

Your favourite smartphone content has never looked better than when it’s on the Galaxy S20+’s 6.7” Infinity-O Display. With just a tiny punch-hole selfie camera, the edge-to edge display is practically all screen giving you an immersive viewing experience.

At a stunning refresh rate of 120Hz, whatever you're watching is always crisply smooth and full of detail. And if you want to adjust the picture yourself there are a range of customisation options such as colour, sharpness and saturation so you can get the display looking just as you want it to.

How big is the Samsung Galaxy S20+ battery?

The Galaxy S20+ battery comes in at an impressive 4500 mAh that’ll keep you going for the whole day and more. If you do run out, Super Fast Charging means you won't have to spend much time attached to a charger, so you can get a quick boost and get on with your day. The S20+ also works as a friendly powerpack for other Samsung devices that need a charge thanks its wireless charging feature,

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20+ compatible with 5G?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is primed for 5G. So if you have a 5G data plan you’re all set for superfast streaming, instantaneous HD downloads, and seamless gaming,.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S20+ cost?

The bigger and more impressive version of the standard Samsung Galaxy S20, with prices starting at £999 at the time of release.

Having said that, there are much more affordable contract deals that'll let you pay off the cost of the handset over a 24 months. These deals also come with a bundle of data, calls and texts.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S20+ available?

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available now. There a range of offers available so pick your perfect price plan and get Samsung's big new smartphone.

Take a look at all our best offers for the S20+ at the top of this page.