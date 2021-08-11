The highlights

The latest generation of foldable phones from Samsung includes the new and improved Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. Like its predecessor, the Z Fold3 features an array of top-quality cameras, stylish new colours and S Pen compatibility alongside that incredible double-sized screen.

At a glance

Enormous 7.6-inch display

12MP rear triple camera

10MP cover camera

Additional 4MP under display camera

Water resistance

256GB / 512GB internal storage

How does the Galaxy Z Fold3 look?

Encased in Samsung’s strongest-ever Armor Aluminum frame, the Fold3 measures 67.1 x 158.2 x 16mm when folded; roughly the same size as your average premium smartphone, just with a little extra depth. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is also available in three stylish muted tones: Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver.

When opened, the Fold3’s 7.6-inch screen comes close to tablet-sized proportions. The Infinity Flex Display is 2208 x 1768 pixels with 374 ppi pixel density. It also has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, meaning that not only are images crisp and bright, but movement and animation is smooth and hypnotic.

Multitasking screens

The Fold3’s large screen is made for multitasking, allowing you to run three apps simultaneously so you can sketch, message, and scroll all at the same time without the screen ever feeling crowded.

The Fold3 delivers PC-like productivity on a device that folds up and fits in the palm of your hand.

How durable is the Galaxy Z Fold3?

When first launched, many customers were sceptical about the durability of a folding phone, worried that the hinge would break or get stuck over time with repeated use.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 was put through extensive testing and has been verified by Bureau Veritas to be able to withstand 200,000 folds. Samsung has also added a new protective film of stretchable PET and optimised display panel layers, making the main screen 80% more durable than previous models.

How good is the Galaxy Z Fold3 camera?

Samsung’s foldable phones have turned smartphone photography on its head, quite literally. The foldable devices mean you can use your rear-facing cameras for selfies and video calls, and the double-sized display means you can preview photos in one panel while you continue snapping pics in the other.

Flex mode allows you to take hands-free photos by simply propping up the Z Fold3 on a flat surface, flexing it into the right position and then waving your hand to trigger the timer.

All three rear cameras are 12MP and feature a wide-angle, ultra wide, and telephoto lens that gives you 2x optical zoom.

Can I use the S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold3?

Yes, you can use the Samsung S Pen with the new Galaxy Z Fold3. The stylus is often reserved exclusively for Galaxy Note devices, but the Z Fold3 is the first foldable phone to be compatible with the S Pen. You can now make full use of that gorgeous, double-sized 7.6-inch screen, allowing you to sketch out designs, make notes or annotate files.

How much does the Galaxy Z Fold3 cost?

The Galaxy Z Fold3 costs £1,599 for the 256GB version and £1,699 for the 512GB version, SIM free. If you don’t feel like paying out in one lump sum, check out one of our pay monthly offers and spread the cost over the course of a contract.