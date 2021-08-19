The Sony Xperia 1 III is that latest flagship phone to emerge from the Japanese tech giant, it's big, it's bold, and it's great for watching cinematic entertainment.

At a glance

6.5-inch display

Triple 12MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4,500mAh battery

How does the Sony Xperia 1 III 5G look?

The Sony Xperia 1 III has a similar look to other recent Sony flagships, you get that long, narrow design that's now synonymous with (and unique to) Sony phones, in the shape of a a 6.5-inch handset in the shape of a 21:9 aspect ratio display.

The new 2020’s Sony Xperia 1 III 5G is a bit thicker than last year’s model, but that’s not really a negative as it still feels every bit the premium phone.

Its attractive brushed glass back is easy to hold, although the size of the device does make it a bit tricky for people with smaller hands.

The display is a dream, Sony is touting the Xperia 1 III as the first ever 4K 120Hz display smartphone, and it looks spectacular. You can see the 4K difference when you’re watching shows and movies, while the 120Hz refresh rate means gaming and scrolling is smooth as can be.

How good is the Sony Xperia 1 III 5G camera?

Sony hasn’t given its camera system a complete overhaul, more of an upgrade from last year’s model, and that’s a good thing.

Leading the camera set-up is a 12MP wide-angle main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide cam, and a 12MP adaptive telephoto camera. Images are full of detail with lifelike colours popping out of the display.

The 8MP front camera is the same we saw on the Xperia 1III. It’s good for snapping selfies and making video calls.

How long does the Sony Xperia 1 III 5G battery last?

The reason the Sony Xperia 1 III 5G is a little bit thicker than last year’s model is all down to the battery. At 4,500mAh it’s bigger than that of the 2020 version, and you can tell the difference. We found that it lasts at least an hour longer than the Sony Xperia 1 II.