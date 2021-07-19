Money-saving currency transfers 

What are currency transfers?

If you’re buying property abroad, sending money to loved ones overseas or making a foreign purchase, you’ll probably need to make a currency transfer.

Currency transfers involve exchanging one currency for another, with the ‘exchange rate’ telling you the value of the currency you have relative to the currency you want.

For example, if you needed to send money from the UK to a country in the eurozone you would be dealing with the pound/euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate.

Exchange rates are always moving, and even a small discrepancy in the rate you secure can have a big impact on how much you receive for your currency transfer.

How to secure a great exchange rate

The provider you use for your currency transfer can affect the exchange rate you’re offered.

Typically banks offer uncompetitive exchange rates and apply transfer fees, while specialist currency providers can help you achieve excellent exchange rates, with no added fees.

Here’s an example of just how much difference the exchange rate can make on a £200,000 currency transfer to Spain.