Money-saving currency transfers 

How can I send money abroad?

If you’re buying property abroad, sending money to loved ones overseas or making a foreign purchase, you’ll probably need to make a currency transfer.

Currency transfers involve exchanging one currency for another, with the ‘exchange rate’ telling you the value of the currency you have relative to the currency you want.

For example, if you needed to send money from the UK to a country in the eurozone you would be dealing with the pound/euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate.

Exchange rates are always moving, and even a small discrepancy in the rate you secure can have a big impact on how much you receive for your currency transfer.

How to secure a great exchange rate

The provider you use for your currency transfer can affect the exchange rate you’re offered.

Typically, banks offer uncompetitive exchange rates and apply transfer fees, while specialist currency providers offer cheap money transfers based on excellent exchange rates, with no added fees.

Here’s an example of just how much difference the exchange rate can make on a £200,000 currency transfer to Spain.

Updated 24 August 2026 Currency pair Exchange rate Amount transferred Amount received Wise GBP/EUR 1.17 £200,000 €234,000 Nationwide GBP/EUR 1.14 £200,000 €228,000 Rates based on quotes received on 20 August 2026

We have used Wise and Nationwide exchange rates for the above illustration – though, note we haven’t included provider fees. The above exchange rates give a difference of €6,000.

Currency transfer specialists also offer a range of services designed to help you achieve a better exchange rate.

What currency transfer service should you use?

Move money immediately – with a spot contract If you need to make a currency transfer right away, a spot contract is the service for you. With a spot contract your transfer will be made automatically at the current exchange rate.

Fix an exchange rate in advance – with a forward contract If the current exchange rate is good, but you don’t need to move money right now you can use a forward contract to fix the rate ahead of making a transfer. While you would miss out if the exchange rate strengthened, you’ll also be protected from any sudden dips.

Target an exchange rate – with a limit order A limit order gives you the ability to target an exchange rate that’s stronger than the current level. You simply set the rate you want to achieve, and your transfer will be triggered automatically if that rate is hit.

Keep track of exchange rates – with rate alerts As exchange rates are always moving it’s all too easy to miss out on a positive shift. With a rate alert you can set your target exchange rate and receive a notification by text or email if the market moves to that level. You can then decide whether to make a transfer or wait in the hope the rate continues to improve.

Speed up currency transfers – with currency wallets Some currency transfer providers give you the ability to buy currency in advance and keep it in a digital currency wallet until you need it. Buying currency in advance can help you take advantage of a favourable exchange rate and speed up future transfers - although if the target currency falls, rather than rises, you will also lock in that higher price.

How do currency transfers work?

If you’re using an international payment specialist for your transfer, you can move money abroad in three simple steps.

Create a free, no obligation account – this should only take a couple of minutes, and can generally be done online or over the phone

Enter your currency pair and transfer amount to get a quote – if you’re happy with the rate you’re offered, you just need to say where you want to send your funds and how you plan to pay for the transfer to complete the transaction

Once your funds are in place, the currency provider will make the exchange and send your currency to the recipient account

How much do currency transfers cost?

How much a currency transfer costs depends on the provider you use. Look for a currency company that offers the best overall combination of exchange rates and transfer fees.

How long do currency transfers take?

Generally, currency transfers take between 24 and 48 hours depending on the currencies and countries involved. But same-day transfers are possible, especially if you have funds on account.

How much can you transfer abroad?

Again, this depends on the provider you use, but many allow you to move as little as £100 and have no maximum transfer limit on sending money internationally.

How can you trust that your transfer is secure?

Find a provider that is authorised by the correct regulatory body, has excellent online reviews, and the highest credit rating.

Also check to see if they’ve won any industry awards as this is another sign you will receive a high level of service.

What is the interbank exchange rate?

When you do an internet search for an exchange rate, the figure shown is typically the interbank exchange rate.

This is the rate at which banks and major financial institutions buy currency and isn’t available to individual consumers.

The rate you can get is based on the interbank rate plus the margin banks and currency specialists apply when selling currency to individuals and businesses. So, the smaller the margin, the better the rate you get when sending money abroad.

Why might you need to make currency transfers?

These are some of the most common reasons why individuals need to use currency transfer services:

Buying a property abroad

Selling an overseas property

Emigrating

Retiring abroad

Transferring wages or a pension

Covering living costs

Paying a foreign mortgage

Repatriating an inheritance

Sending funds to friends and family

Purchasing luxury goods

Businesses, on the other hand, may need to make international payments to:

Cover import/export costs

Invest in overseas assets

Expand operations abroad

Manage a foreign payroll

Pay royalties

If you have any of these requirements, it’s time to start looking for the best international money transfer service.

The earlier you start exploring the different services available to you, the better your chances of securing a cheap money transfer at a great exchange rate.