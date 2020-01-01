Uswitch beliefs

Uswitch has been saving consumers money on their energy, broadband and home services since 2000. In 2018, Uswitch became part of RVU, with a mission to empower consumers to make more confident home services and financial decisions.

You can find out more about the history of Uswitch here.

Our beliefs

Our beliefs underpin the way we work, collaborate and move forward together as a company.

We believe in making every second count

We capitalise on momentum. We know that the world is changing quickly and we act deliberately and urgently, like we're running out of time. We value constant innovation and have a bias to action in order to get important things done.

We believe in getting better every day

Embracing a growth mindset and focusing on making our teams better every day. We value coach-ability, passion and an intrinsic drive to improve. We challenge people to go outside of their comfort zones and promote the spirit of debate.

We believe in winning the right way

We stand up for what’s right. We provide outstanding experiences for our employees, customers, and partners. We want to invest in the communities we operate in and use our expertise to improve the world around us.

We believe everything is written in pencil

Adaptability is our secret weapon. The bigger we get the smaller we act, so we constantly change the way we organise our work. Flat, small teams allow us to move quickly when we can and should. We value fresh perspectives and constantly challenge our own assumptions.

We believe in being great people to work with

Embracing our differences, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we are able to bring our best selves to work. We hold ourselves and our teammates accountable. We coach others and invest in strong performers and culture carriers. We have fun and we take our work seriously, but not ourselves.

We believe in leaving the woodpile higher than you found it

Our true purpose is to do all we can to positively change the trajectory of the people and the communities that we touch. As long as we are clear and focused on this, our journey and our impact will be like no other.

We believe we can be the change we wish to see in the world

We believe that action expresses priorities, and we have a responsibility as individuals and as an organisation to interrupt injustice and indifference whenever we see it. By holding ourselves accountable to being open and inclusive teammates, community members, and leaders inside the walls of RV, we will set an example for others in the world to follow.

Diversity and inclusion

We're committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workforce.

We want to ensure that people from all backgrounds and societal groups can be themselves and feel at home while working for us. We embrace our differences and are committed to creating an inclusive environment that reflects the world we live in.

We’re really proud of the work we’ve done since the start of the millennium, and we’ve got the happy customers to prove it. We reached out to some of them to see if they’d be interested in sharing their Uswitch experience. Here’s what they had to say:

Statement from RVU CEO Tariq Syed We can choose to do nothing, we can choose to be angry with the world, or we can choose to take action. We choose action. Not hollow words or quick fixes that make us feel good. Deep-rooted action that will make a lasting impact way beyond the boundaries of our organisation.

As part of our commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse workforce we also run Educate, Empower and Represent initiatives as well as Employee Resource Groups to give people a community to be part of and a safe space to meet and support one another.

Find out more about our journey to ensuring that diversity, equality, and inclusion are as integrated into all aspects of our business as we believe they need to be.