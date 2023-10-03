What's the best broadband in Aberdeen?

Aberdeen offers a wide range of broadband deals, from budget-friendly, broadband-only packages to quad-play solutions that include internet, phone, TV and mobile services all under the same deal.

Options available for consumers in Aberdeen include superfast fibre, full fibre, standard ADSL broadband and Virgin Media cable connections. According to Openreach, more than 96% of properties in Aberdeen can access fibre broadband. And the city is included in its Fibre First programme, with work on 1Gbps and faster full fibre connections well underway since summer 2020.

Which is the best internet provider in Aberdeen?

There are many internet providers offering broadband deals in Aberdeen, from major players such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin to smaller independent providers.

Make sure you look beyond headline speeds and prices when making your decision. Many providers offer special offers or extra features that could be useful to consumers, from cashback to free antivirus software and high-speed routers.

Therefore, it's important to shop around to determine what's the best option for you. Here are some of the most popular Aberdeen broadband providers.

Virgin Media in Aberdeen

Virgin Media offers the fastest widely-available services in Aberdeen, with its entry-level packages coming with speeds of 100Mbps at a minimum, as well as its premium service delivering speeds of 1100Mbps.

As well as broadband-only deals, it also offers a range of comprehensive TV deals, with entertainment channels, movies and premium sports offerings all under one package.

BT Broadband

The UK's largest broadband provider, consumers in Aberdeen have a choice of fibre and full fibre services from BT, with speeds of up to 74Mbps widely available.

BT also offers TV services including TNT Sports, and add-ons such as Complete Wi-Fi to ensure coverage reaches every part of your home.

Sky Broadband

Sky offers a wide range of broadband, phone, TV and mobile deals, so you can mix and match what you get to your exact requirements.

In Aberdeen, you can get fibre broadband with average speeds starting at 59Mbps and increasing to 900Mbps. Consumers signing up to certain packages can enjoy the firm's flagship Sky Q Hub, which is one of the best free routers on the market.

TalkTalk

A regular winner of the most popular broadband provider prize at the Uswitch Awards, TalkTalk is known for its affordable standard and fibre broadband deals. As well as low monthly costs, its Fixed Price Guarantee ensures your bill won't go up for the duration of your contract.

EE Broadband

EE broadband offers a choice of standard and fibre broadband services in Aberdeen, as well as a range of mobile services.

Consumers who sign up for one of the firm's home broadband deals can also get a free data boost for any EE mobile package, while there are also a range of TV add-ons available.

How fast is Wi-Fi in Aberdeen?

The speed you can get for your home Wi-Fi in Aberdeen will depend on a number of factors, such as where your home is in relation to the nearest street-level cabinet, or whether your property can access full fibre or Virgin Media.

In general, you can expect ADSL broadband to provide average speeds of 11Mbps, fibre-to-the-cabinet broadband to offer speeds up to 67Mbps, and Virgin Media & full fibre networks supplying gigabit (1Gbps) speeds.

Find out your current internet speed with our broadband speed test.

While most of the city can access superfast fibre - defined as speeds of at least 24Mbps, coverage of Virgin's services and full fibre offerings may be more limited, so it pays to use Uswitch's postcode checker to see what's available. This will show you all the services that you can access at your home, what speeds you can expect and how much it'll cost.

Can I get fibre broadband in Aberdeen?

Fibre broadband is available almost everywhere across the country, especially in more urban centres like Aberdeen. While much of the country is still waiting for full fibre to reach their homes, fibre broadband with speeds of up to 70Mbps is attainable for more than 96% of the country.

Virgin Media is also available to over half of premises in the UK, so it's worth checking your postcode and address to see if you can access its network, too. If you can't get full fibre just yet, you could enjoy similar internet speeds with Virgin.