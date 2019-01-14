BT offers year of Amazon Prime with broadband deals

New customers signing up to BT fibre broadband deals can now pick up a year of Amazon Prime and a prepaid gift card for free as part of the provider's latest offer.

For a limited time, the company is offering a 12-month subscription to the service on its Superfast Essential, Superfast Fibre and Superfast Fibre 2 deals, with the Fibre and Fibre 2 deals also coming with a prepaid BT Reward Mastercard.

Amazon Prime usually costs £79 a year and means users can enjoy free next-day delivery on millions of eligible items, as well as the Prime Music streaming service, Kindle Owners' Lending Library and Prime Video.

As well as free streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows, this also offers access to Amazon original content that isn't available anywhere else, including The Grand Tour, The Man in the High Castle and the Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Among the packages that include this offer is BT's Superfast Fibre 1 deal, which costs £29.99 a month for an 18-month contract, plus a £9.99 one-off setup cost. At the end of the contract, the price will increase to £52.49 per month.

This gives users unlimited downloads with average speeds of 50Mbps, free weekend calls, line rental, 100GB of cloud storage and access to over five million Wi-Fi hotspots around the UK.

It also comes with a £90 BT Reward card which you can use wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Meanwhile the offer is also available on the Superfast Fibre 2 package, which costs £39.99 for 18 months, after which it increases to £58.99 per month, plus a £9.99 setup fee. This increases the average download speed to 67Mbps and comes with a £110 BT Reward card.

Finally, customers signing up to BT's Superfast Essential package will also receive the Amazon Prime offer. This deal costs £28.99 a month plus the £9.99 setup fee, before rising to £44.49 a month at the end of the term, and delivers average speeds of 38Mbps.