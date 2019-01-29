New Sky deal cuts price of fast broadband and TV package

A new offer from Sky has seen the firm cut the price of its high-speed broadband and entertainment TV package that could save users £168 over the course of their contract.

The firm's Sky Fibre Max and Sky Entertainment deal has been reduced from £49 a month to £42 for a 24-month contract and comes with the company's price guarantee, which means no unexpected cost increases during the next two years. There is also a £39.95 one-off setup fee to pay.

For this, users will receive unlimited broadband at an average speed of 63Mbps, line rental, Sky Talk and more than 300 entertainment and documentary channels, including Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Fox and National Geographic.

Users also benefit from Sky's connection guarantee, so if customers are not receiving the broadband download speeds they expect within the first 30 days of the contract, they will be able to get their money back.