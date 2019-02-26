Virgin Media adds free Amazon Echo to TV and broadband deals

Consumers looking to pick up a TV and broadband package from Virgin Media can currently get an extra sweetener in the form of a free Amazon Echo smart home speaker in the firm's latest flash sale.

Those signing up to the provider's Player or Mix packages will receive a free Echo Dot device, worth £49.99, while customers opting for the Full House or VIP deals get a full Echo, which usually retails for £89.99.

As is normally the case with Virgin's flash sales, those who don't fancy the free gadget can opt for a bill credit instead, which is £50 for the Mix and Player packages and £90 for the VIP and Full House deals.

Users will need to be quick if they want to take advantage of the deal though, as the free Amazon Echos are only available if you sign up before midnight tomorrow (February 27th).

The entry-level option for Virgin Media customers is the Player bundle, which costs £33 a month for the first 12 months and provides broadband speeds of 54Mbps, free weekend calls and over 70 TV channels.

Meanwhile, the Mix package costs £47 a month and provides over 150 channels, including ten premium Sky services, as well as download speeds of 108Mbps.

You can add the full range of Sky Cinema services to the deal with the Full House Movies package for £60 a month, or Sky Sports and BT Sports with the Full House Sports deal, at £65 a month. Both of these also offer a boost in the broadband speed to 213Mbps.

Finally, the VIP package offers users all the above TV, movies and sports options, plus two V6 set-top boxes, 4K content and broadband speeds of 362Mbps. This costs £89 a month.

All these packages come with a 12-month contract and a one-off installation fee of £25.