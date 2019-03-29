Sky price rises set to go into effect 1 April

Sky TV and broadband customers are bracing themselves for a new round of price increases that are set to take effect from Monday, 1 April, with some users facing annual rises of around £100 on their bills.

The changes were announced by the firm last month and will see most, though not all, Sky services increase by either £1 or £2 per month. However, as many consumers will take several services as part of their package, the cumulative effect is likely to quickly add up for users.

For example, the Sky Entertainment package is increasing by £2 per month, from £20 to £22, while the Ultimate on Demand deal will see a similar increase, going up from £10 per month to £12.

Meanwhile, all standard Sky broadband services will see a £1 per month rise, while fibre deals will increase by £2. There are also increases for out-of-contract Sky Cinema users, Sky Q multiroom services and phone packages.

It means, for example, that a customer taking fibre broadband with anytime phone calls and a TV package including movies and Sky Q multiscreen will see their total monthly bill increase by £8 per month, or £96 over the course of a year.

Announcing the rises, a spokesperson for Sky said: "We try to keep costs down and provide greater choice for our customers to pick the package that best suits them. We know price increases are never welcome, but we hope customers can see that our innovation, great content and our industry-leading customer service provide good value."

The company also highlighted the improvements and additions that have been made to its services over the last year, such as the introduction of Netflix for Sky Q users and Sky VIP rewards for loyal consumers.

Not all of Sky's services are seeing an increase, however. Sky Sports, Sky Go, Sky Box Sets, Sky HD, Sky Voicemail, Talk International, in-contract Sky Cinema and Sky Kids will all stay at their current prices.

Commenting on the increases, Uswitch broadband expert Dani Warner said the biggest impact of the price rises is likely to be felt by users who are out of contract, so the best way to avoid this is to secure a good deal on a new plan.

She added: "When doing so, remember that Sky does not have a monopoly on any of these services or content and, depending on your needs, you may be better off switching to a different, and potentially cheaper, provider."

A full list of the monthly changes is below: