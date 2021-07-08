Sky Broadband launches new 500Mbps ultrafast full fibre deal

It’s available to most properties on Openreach’s growing fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband network. So if you can already get BT’s ultrafast deals, you’ll likely be able to access this too.

Sky Ultrafast Plus also now includes a very high Speed Guarantee. If your internet speed drops below the package’s guaranteed speed of 400Mbps — which is already incredibly fast — you can claim back a month’s worth of your subscription.

Speaking of price, Sky Broadband has launched this deal at £45 per month on an 18-month contract. That’s £10 more than its 145Mbps package and about £5 cheaper per month than Vodafone’s Pro Ultrafast 500Mbps deal.

However, Virgin Media is currently offering its 516Mbps ultrafast broadband connection at just £39 per month with a Uswitch exclusive discount. So if you can access Virgin’s cable network, this might be a better option for you.

Sky Ultrafast Plus is available to both new and existing customers. You can learn more about this new package on Sky’s website.

How fast is 500Mbps broadband speed?

500Mbps is classed as ‘ultrafast’ broadband. But what does that really mean, and what does it allow you to do with your internet?

This is a very fast speed compared to most UK internet connections. It’s over six times faster than the average broadband speed in the UK (80.2Mbps), according to Ofcom

It will mean that you and your family can stream videos in the highest quality, all at the same time. You’ll be able to download the largest console games in mere minutes, rather than several hours. Working from home will be way more efficient too, with little-to-no loading time or video call buffering.

Most broadband providers refer to ‘ultrafast’ as broadband speeds above 100Mbps, so Sky’s new 500Mbps package falls very comfortably in that category. Unless you’re using 5G, these speeds can only be achieved through a full fibre (or FTTP) connection. This involves fibre-optic cables running all the way from the broadband exchange to your home.

Sky Broadband’s director of propositions, Aman Bhatti, said:

“Today’s Ultrafast Plus launch reflects our commitment to providing customers with the fastest and most reliable broadband speeds possible. This is why Ultrafast Plus comes with the UK’s fastest Speed Guarantee, so our customers can game, stream, download and work from home seamlessly.”

Find out more about Sky’s Ultrafast Plus broadband on its website.

If you can’t access this full fibre broadband deal from Sky just yet, you can still compare broadband deals with Uswitch to browse the fastest broadband speeds in your area.