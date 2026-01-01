Cuckoo broadband deals

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Why choose Cuckoo?
Full fibre broadband: Gigafast speeds up to 900Mb.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Cuckoo offers full fibre broadband with up to 900Mbps internet speed on a 24-month contract through Uswitch. Its customer satisfaction is high, with an overall rating of ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot.
You can choose between three different broadband speeds from Cuckoo:
C-150: 150Mbps
C-500: 500Mbps
C-900: 900Mbps
Cuckoo’s UK-based support team is available online from 9 am to 5 pm every day and by phone Monday through Friday. The site also has a comprehensive Help section, which allows users to raise tickets if they have issues.