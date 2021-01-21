Pay as you go car insurance explained

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Pay-as-you-go car insurance monitors your driving habits to determine how much you pay for your car insurance premiums. Might a pay-as-you-go policy suit your driving life – and save you money?

What is pay-as-you-go car insurance?

Sometimes referred to as telematics insurance, pay-as-you-go insurance is often associated with ‘black box’ insurance policies. But some innovative insurance companies now offer ‘true’ pay-as-you-go insurance cover, charging you per mile.

As technology advances, there are a number of different charging plans. These might be helpful if you don’t use your car that much, but still need to drive every so often.

Some refer to pay-as-you-go cover with the acronym PAYG – or usage-based car insurance. It’s also a business model that’s easy to understand and widely liked. Either way, it’s a praiseworthy attempt by insurers to charge by how much people use their cars, rather than charging a flat annual premium

Who benefits from pay-as-you-go insurance?

Pay-as-you-go car insurance won’t suit all. However there are several good reasons why a pay-as-you-go policy deserves consideration, especially if you haven’t had time to build up your driving history.

Here are three reasons to consider pay-as-you-go:

Young Driver - statistics show young drivers are more likely to have accidents and make insurance claims than any other age group.

Lower costs - this cover can help lower costs by monitoring driving habits and driving behaviour.

Rewards off peak driving - Drivers using their cars outside peak traffic hours could also save on their insurance, as some insurers charge less for miles driven when the roads are emptier and accidents less likely.

Those who have driving or criminal convictions usually face higher premiums, they may also be able to benefit from this type of cover.

What’s the difference between temporary car insurance and pay-as-you-go?

Temporary insurance only lasts for a set period of time. This period of time could be hourly, but more often it's between one and 28 days. It can be a great option for those who are borrowing a car. Or taking a newly-bought car home back from their seller.

Pay-as-you-go insurance, however, can be useful if you need longer term cover but like the idea of your driving habits being carefully evaluated – which means you may pay less overall. Cautious drivers generally stand to gain more than less-than-careful drivers (though this is not guaranteed).