Some conveyancing services offer a no-frills legal service which can help you save money on the cost of buying a property, or you can use a firm of solicitors but check they have specialists with the correct legal knowledge around house sales and purchases.

The conveyancer is usually a solicitor or home buying legal specialist who can advise you on all aspects of the process so that all the documents are correctly worded and signed at the right time.

The house buying process involves transferring ownership rights from one person to another, so that at the end of the process the buyer is the rightful owner of the property. It is very important to make sure that this is done correctly in legal terms.

It is very important to use a qualified solicitor to draw up the legal documents for buying or selling a property. Getting it wrong could cause problems in the future and might mean you were not the legal owner of the property.

Why do I need a conveyancer to help buy or sell a house?

It is important to find a conveyancer and solicitor early on when purchasing property, as you will need their services throughout the process of buying a home. When you are ready to move in, the last thing you want is to be held up by paperwork for something you could have organised earlier.

A conveyancer will guide you through the process and make sure you sign the right documents and that your buyer or seller is also cooperating in the legal side of the house sale. They can also conduct local searches for you, advise on leases and freeholds, and check boundaries.

How can I compare conveyancers for house purchases and sales?

Moving is an expensive business and many people forget the associated costs. Anything you can do to reduce the fees and charges that come with buying and selling a home can be helpful.

Comparing conveyancing quotes can give you an idea of the cost of conveyancing in your area and may help you save money.

Do not just choose on price alone. Buying a home is a complicated transaction and if something goes wrong having an attentive, communicative and personalised service will be much appreciated.

How much should conveyancing cost?

Conveyancing services are usually charged as a fixed fee, but some will charge at an hourly rate or ask for a fee as a percentage of the property price.

Conveyancing, including the searches, usually costs somewhere between £800 and £2,000, but this can vary depending on the cost of the property and the amount of additional legal work required.

You can find out more about the Costs for buying a home with our Uswitch guide, which explains all the fees involved in buying a home including stamp duty, conveyancing fees, removal costs and searches.

Try to get conveyancing quotes from at least two different conveyancers and be sure their costs are broken down into each aspect of the job. You will want to know how much they will charge for arranging the following:

Searches

Bank transfer

Stamp duty

Land Registry

Additional legal work

Any other services such as postage and courier

What is conveyancing and can I do it myself?

Conveyancing is the legal transfer of ownership of a property from the seller to the buyer. There are several steps to this process, which is why home buyers and sellers pay for a solicitor or conveyancer (a specialist in conveyancing) to handle it.

A solicitor or conveyancer will handle all other legal aspects of the process, which includes requesting and handling contracts and giving legal advice.

They will also carry out local council searches and deal with the Land Registry to check if there are any legal implications or issues with the land you are buying.

They will also transfer the funds from your bank to the seller’s, to pay for your property. While the work they perform may not sound technically difficult, like searching registers and filling out forms, there are lots of steps to the process.

You are paying them for the peace of mind that they know exactly what they are doing, and this complicated process can progress smoothly. They can also negotiate with the solicitors of the other party you are dealing with and push for the documents to be provided more quickly if you are in a hurry to complete in as short a time as possible.

You could potentially do the conveyancing yourself, although it's very difficult and time-consuming, and you may only be allowed to do so if you are not taking out a mortgage.

Do I need a conveyancer or a solicitor – which is best for house buying?

The main difference between a solicitor and a conveyancer is that a solicitor can offer a full range of legal services that may not always be necessary for buying a home.

Therefore, a solicitor is likely to be more expensive, although they could be useful if you need legal advice on more complex home-buying issues. They will usually charge far more on a per-hour basis, regardless of the complexity of the work they are doing for you.

On the other hand, conveyancers are specialists, rather than fully qualified lawyers, so they may be unable to help with any complex legal matters.

If your house or flat transaction is simple, you can probably use the services of a no-frills conveyancing company. If your legal affairs are more complex, you may need to take advice from a solicitor.

How do I find a conveyancing solicitor?

We compare conveyancing quotes from our panel of conveyancing specialists based on the information you provide. You can find a specialist who is right for you.

Alternatively, you can ask friends or family if they can recommend a conveyancing solicitor or conveyancer. Word of mouth is a good way to find the best conveyancer.

You can also ask your mortgage provider, but be sure to still do your research elsewhere, and compare conveyancing quotes, as there’s a strong possibility that your lender’s conveyancer is on commission and will cost you more.

If you used a mortgage broker or independent financial adviser to help you find your lender, then ask them if they can also help you find a suitable conveyancer.

You could also check with an estate agent, but you may find that they are partnered with a conveyancer on a commission basis, which could end up costing you more.

In recent years there has been a rise in online conveyancing services. These online conveyancers tend to conduct all communications via phone and email, and you may not be assigned an individual conveyancer. Levels of service will vary between companies.

