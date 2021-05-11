Find a conveyancer or solicitor to help you complete your property purchase or sale. Compare quotes from a select panel of conveyancing specialists with Uswitch.
It is very important to use a qualified solicitor to draw up the legal documents for buying or selling a property. Getting it wrong could cause problems in the future and might mean you were not the legal owner of the property.
The house buying process involves transferring ownership rights from one person to another, so that at the end of the process the buyer is the rightful owner of the property. It is very important to make sure that this is done correctly in legal terms.
The conveyancer is usually a solicitor or home buying legal specialist who can advise you on all aspects of the process so that all the documents are correctly worded and signed at the right time.
Some conveyancing services offer a no-frills legal service which can help you save money on the cost of buying a property, or you can use a firm of solicitors but check they have specialists with the correct legal knowledge around house sales and purchases.
Find a conveyancer or solicitor to help you complete your property purchase or sale. Compare quotes from a select panel of conveyancing specialists with Uswitch.
It is important to find a conveyancer and solicitor early on when purchasing property, as you will need their services throughout the process of buying a home. When you are ready to move in, the last thing you want is to be held up by paperwork for something you could have organised earlier.
A conveyancer will guide you through the process and make sure you sign the right documents and that your buyer or seller is also cooperating in the legal side of the house sale. They can also conduct local searches for you, advise on leases and freeholds, and check boundaries.
Find the best mortgage deals with our Mortgage comparison tool
Moving is an expensive business and many people forget the associated costs. Anything you can do to reduce the fees and charges that come with buying and selling a home can be helpful.
Comparing conveyancing quotes can give you an idea of the cost of conveyancing in your area and may help you save money.
Do not just choose on price alone. Buying a home is a complicated transaction and if something goes wrong having an attentive, communicative and personalised service will be much appreciated.
Find out more with our Uswitch guide How to Buy a House
Conveyancing services are usually charged as a fixed fee, but some will charge at an hourly rate or ask for a fee as a percentage of the property price.
Conveyancing, including the searches, usually costs somewhere between £800 and £2,000, but this can vary depending on the cost of the property and the amount of additional legal work required.
You can find out more about the Costs for buying a home with our Uswitch guide, which explains all the fees involved in buying a home including stamp duty, conveyancing fees, removal costs and searches.
Try to get conveyancing quotes from at least two different conveyancers and be sure their costs are broken down into each aspect of the job. You will want to know how much they will charge for arranging the following:
Searches
Bank transfer
Stamp duty
Land Registry
Additional legal work
Any other services such as postage and courier
Read our guide to Moving home tips
Conveyancing is the legal transfer of ownership of a property from the seller to the buyer. There are several steps to this process, which is why home buyers and sellers pay for a solicitor or conveyancer (a specialist in conveyancing) to handle it.
A solicitor or conveyancer will handle all other legal aspects of the process, which includes requesting and handling contracts and giving legal advice.
They will also carry out local council searches and deal with the Land Registry to check if there are any legal implications or issues with the land you are buying.
They will also transfer the funds from your bank to the seller’s, to pay for your property. While the work they perform may not sound technically difficult, like searching registers and filling out forms, there are lots of steps to the process.
You are paying them for the peace of mind that they know exactly what they are doing, and this complicated process can progress smoothly. They can also negotiate with the solicitors of the other party you are dealing with and push for the documents to be provided more quickly if you are in a hurry to complete in as short a time as possible.
You could potentially do the conveyancing yourself, although it's very difficult and time-consuming, and you may only be allowed to do so if you are not taking out a mortgage.
The main difference between a solicitor and a conveyancer is that a solicitor can offer a full range of legal services that may not always be necessary for buying a home.
Therefore, a solicitor is likely to be more expensive, although they could be useful if you need legal advice on more complex home-buying issues. They will usually charge far more on a per-hour basis, regardless of the complexity of the work they are doing for you.
On the other hand, conveyancers are specialists, rather than fully qualified lawyers, so they may be unable to help with any complex legal matters.
If your house or flat transaction is simple, you can probably use the services of a no-frills conveyancing company. If your legal affairs are more complex, you may need to take advice from a solicitor.
Find the best remortgaging deals with Uswitch
We compare conveyancing quotes from our panel of conveyancing specialists based on the information you provide. You can find a specialist who is right for you.
Alternatively, you can ask friends or family if they can recommend a conveyancing solicitor or conveyancer. Word of mouth is a good way to find the best conveyancer.
You can also ask your mortgage provider, but be sure to still do your research elsewhere, and compare conveyancing quotes, as there’s a strong possibility that your lender’s conveyancer is on commission and will cost you more.
Find out the best deals on First-time buyer mortgages with Uswitch
If you used a mortgage broker or independent financial adviser to help you find your lender, then ask them if they can also help you find a suitable conveyancer.
You could also check with an estate agent, but you may find that they are partnered with a conveyancer on a commission basis, which could end up costing you more.
In recent years there has been a rise in online conveyancing services. These online conveyancers tend to conduct all communications via phone and email, and you may not be assigned an individual conveyancer. Levels of service will vary between companies.
Find out How to get a mortgage
Find a conveyancer or solicitor to help you complete your property purchase or sale. Compare quotes from a select panel of conveyancing specialists with Uswitch.
Once your offer to buy a home has been accepted, or you have a firm offer on the home you wish to sell, you will then need to provide contact details for your conveyancer, who you have instructed to carry out the conveyancing.
The home buyer’s conveyancer’s first task will be to write to the seller’s conveyancer. They will request from the seller’s conveyancer the draft contract and any other necessary forms and information, such as the property’s title.
The conveyancer is required from the moment you make an offer to the moment you get the keys, so it's important to do your research before making an offer so that you find the right person for you.
Need help with homebuying? Read our guide on How to buy a house
The services you should be paying for from a conveyancing specialist include:
Searches
Land Registry
Bank transfer
Exchange contracts
Stamp duty
You may have to pay for additional services and costs that arise from legal complexities and urgent issues.
The conveyancing searches will include checking with the local authority and other bodies to see if there are any local development plans, which could impact your property. Your solicitor can check local information to see if there is a housing estate planned for close to your home, for example.
Your conveyancing solicitor will also check the land registry to ensure that the seller is really the owner of the property you're buying. Conveyancers can also do additional checks on flooding risk and other potential environmental risks. They will alert you to any concerns they have around the information they have found out for you.
Once the contract is signed, you will usually transfer the deposit for the home to your solicitor who will then deal with exchanging the contracts. They will ensure both contracts are identical and all parties are happy to proceed. After this point the deal must go ahead and is legally binding.
The conveyancer will then deal with transferring the mortgage money to the seller and will pay any Stamp Duty Land Tax due on your behalf.
The conveyancer will deal with any loose ends and finalise the completion, which includes sending legal documents to the Land Registry, and sending a copy of the title deeds to your mortgage provider (your lender will keep this until the loan is paid off). A big part of this is ensuring that every single little step has been done - they will remember things that you might forget!
You should also expect your conveyancer to provide you with good communication about what stage you are at and what needs to be done next. It should be easy to get in touch with them, and they should be available especially when an issue needs to be resolved urgently.
As they will be with you through your house buying journey, conveyancing comparison from the start of your house buying route is important. You not only want to get the best conveyancer you can get on board, you also want to get the best deal for your money.
When you use the Uswitch conveyancing comparison tool you will click through to an online broker who will help you choose the right conveyancing service for you.
Our broker has an expert, friendly panel of online conveyancers who will do all the legal legwork for you, so you can focus on all the other aspects that come with buying or selling a property.
You can choose conveyancing quotes for sale, purchase, or sale & purchase together. You can also get a quote for legal services to help you with a remortgage or transfer of equity.
Find a conveyancer or solicitor to help you complete your property purchase or sale. Compare quotes from a select panel of conveyancing specialists with Uswitch.
We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.